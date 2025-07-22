Trump’s Unusual Treatment of Megyn Kelly Was Reportedly the Reason Why She Left Fox News

Megyn Kelly’s decision to quit Fox News in 2017 after spending almost a decade with the channel had shocked many. While she mentioned that she wanted to spend more time with her kids and was quitting because of that, the decision seemed rather abrupt, and the reason behind it was not that solid.

However, after quitting, when she mentioned that Donald Trump had played a crucial role in regards to her decision, the whole situation gained some clarity. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, after she had quit her job, Kelly said, “Donald Trump has a way of clarifying one’s life choices, and that was true in my case, too. He was very focused, and it was just a clarification and an affirmation that I did not want to live like this.”

Kelly’s words demonstrated how disturbed she felt by the constant picking on her, which ultimately led her to quit despite having been with the channel for so long. However, though Trump had such an adverse effect on her career, the two do not share any bad blood as the relationship between Kelly and the American President has improved significantly over the years.

Kelly even went ahead with supporting Trump during the 2024 elections, a decision that surprised many, given how he had affected her career. However, Kelly did take subtle jabs at the President through a number of interviews.

For instance, in an interview with Frontline, Kelly compared Trump to a teenage girl as she said, “I think he’s got this flair for the dramatic. Like, I have a 13-year-old girl. 13-year-old girls, they love drama, and I think Trump’s got a fair amount of that in him, too.”

In the same interview, she also mentioned that Trump is one of those celebrities who need constant attention. She said, “Trump does enjoy being the center of attention,” and further said that it is like oxygen to him.

She also talked about how things went at Fox and what she felt about it, saying, “The attacks weren’t exactly on Megyn Kelly, the person. They were on Megyn Kelly, the brand, the journalist … if they could bring her down or show to the electorate they weren’t afraid of her, and they were happy to keep bashing her, it would send a message that they were tough, that they would fight for them.”

Kelly’s words demonstrated what she felt about Trump, and yet her decision to set things straight with Trump shows that she decided to be the bigger person and probably felt that it would not be in her best interest to keep things sour with the President.