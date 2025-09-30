Barron Trump Shuts Down Entire Floor of Trump Tower—All for a Mysterious Date Night!

Barron Trump, president Donald Trump and Melania’s son showed his romantic side after he arranged the entire floor of the Trump Tower to be closed for a date. It turns out he’s become more upfront and decisive now that he has gained substantial net worth.

There’s nothing holding him back from making romantic gestures for his dates. However, one important factor does play here, that is ensuring his safety. Many might think that having a date at his dad’s hotel, Trump Tower, is a power move or an attempt to flaunt his wealth.

However, this choice is due to safety reasons for the youngest Trump, since he will be the safest at his home base. Moreover, he is so well protected that an entire floor of the hotel was shut down so he could let loose and be romantic without worrying about security.

The secret service and their protection does not stand in the way of young love. An insider previously said that he likes to hang out with his new girlfriend while keeping their romance low-key. Now it seems like Barron Trump is getting a bit serious and playing big to impress his romantic interest.

Currently Barron is living with his dad at the White House since he’s attending classes at NYU’s Washington DC campus. Having space to be himself while also experiencing important milestones may keep his life as normal as it can be.

Melania also has a huge role to play here as she keeps him grounded and ensures his life remains normal. On the other hand, Barron Trump is a ladies man for sure! With his 6′ 7 frame and handsome looks, ladies are crazy about him.

He even has an Instagram fan page managed by an anonymous administrator. Many have called him a TikTok crush, as he often uses social media to his advantage.

A source revealed, “He’s tall and awkward, but he was the thing, the guy. He had a lot of girls running after him.” The same source further added, “He’s at [NYU’s Stern School of Business], so he’s studying business in some way. He’s a ladies’ man for sure. He’s really popular with the ladies. He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive.”

Earlier it was also reported that he has figured out a unique way to communicate with his friends and peers. Either he’ll use discord channels or Xbox gaming chat sites to stay connected to his buddies.

For security reasons, he cannot give out his phone number to people who may leave his circle, requiring him to change it frequently. With fun dates and clever ways to communicate, Barron Trump seems to know his way around being the first couple’s youngest.