Trump Family’s $10 Billion Net Worth Revealed – You Won’t Believe Who’s Worth the Most

Donald Trump is the richest President in US history as he has a huge stake in Truth Social. Being part of the Trump family implies a massive fortune due to the family’s wealth and Donald Trump’s presidency.

The first year of Trump’s second term has added billions to the family’s wealth. Trump already came from money as his father built twenty thousand apartments across NYC. Ever since, the family has established several businesses to ensure cash flow and maintain their status as one of the wealthiest families in America.

It’s noted how the presidency does add to the wealth, but the Trump family has taken it a notch up with right-wing US company deals, crypto, and several cash-firm partnerships.

Donald Trump: $7.3 billion

Trump has gained $3 billion in just one year and landed 201st spot on The Forbes 400. The 79-year-old has made his fortune with crypto, as he made $2 billion from memecoin and World Liberty Financial. Moreover, his international licensing business adds another $400 million.

Jared Kushner $1 billion

Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, reached billionaire status after marrying her. He got most of his money from Affinity Partners, his equity firm. He also worked as the presidential advisor and raised $4.6 billion from Qatar and UAE individuals. He has also invested $2 billion in 22 companies.

Eric Trump: $750 million

Trump’s second son made $750 million with crypto, which is more than other siblings in crypto. His 7.5% stake in American Bitcoin is worth $500 million.

Donald Trump Jr: $500 million

The eldest son has added $450 million to his net worth this year. On the other hand, his fortune last year was just $50 million.

Barron Trump: $150 million

At just nineteen, Barron has $150 million from the crypto market and his involvement in World Liberty Financial.

Ivanka Trump: $100 million

Ivanka was working in the Trump administration during the first term. After that, she stepped down from politics; however, she has shoes, real estate, clothing, and jewelry ventures.

Melania Trump: $20 million+

Coming last in the list, Melanis has garnered her wealth from speeches, book deals, and her Amazon Prime documentary. She has also launched her own memecoin, with a market value reportedly capped at $200 million.