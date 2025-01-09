Melania Trump Signs Big-Budget Amazon Documentary Deal with Special Cameos

Melania Trump is set to become the FLOTUS as her husband Donald Trump takes office in January. Melania’s life has always been ambiguous, and many have tried to peek into it. Now, the tables are turning, and the world will get to know Trump’s wife on a more personal level. As her new Amazon documentary is all set to release.

Sources have revealed the whopping money the incoming First Lady of the United States will receive. The New York Post states that Melania Trump will receive a stupendous $40 million from Amazon to document her past life which will be directed by Brett Ratner. Not only this, viewers will also get to see cameos from President-elect Donald Trump and their son Barron Trump.

Another outlet, Puck News, reports that the streaming giant will also have the right to cover projects including Melania Trump over the next four years. The decision to document her life comes as a surprise as she has always been reserved about certain details. This, in turn, has caused a sense of disconnect with the people of America which never works in anyone’s favor.

To make this deal more interesting, Disney challenged Amazon as they placed their bid at $14 million in the initial stages. Sources have explained that Melania Trump is evolving as a human and is getting more comfortable with people knowing about her life. She also published her book ‘Melania’. The source adds,

“She’s been very savvy about what she says … Melania has gotten more comfortable speaking in front of people and on TV. She is more confident and has taken full control of her public image which she knows is worth millions and she’s ready to be paid for the work she puts into the doc and revealing more about herself.”

The story doesn’t end here. The outlet further reports that Melania Trump will act as the executive producer of this project to have a sense of control. It makes sense as she’s the FLOTUS and some Donald Trump influence was long due. The source adds, “I’m also told her deal also gives her a piece of the backend, and that her husband helped structure the project.”

The source perfectly adds that the animosity around Melania’s life is sure to spark massive interest when the documentary eventually comes out. The outlet reports, “Melania has carefully limited and controlled both her image and access to her –– which has driven public interest. By being removed from constant public exposure and being mysterious, she’s driven up both interest in her everyday life, and this has driven up her price.”

Melania Trump being a very private person is now ready to tell the world about her learnings as a model and the wife of Donald Trump. Moreover, the upcoming President fully supports this project. Now, this could be because he’s taking the office and this could be the source of great publicity. Director Rattner and Melania are yet to give their thoughts on this project.