Melania Trump Documentary Earns Big from Amazon Deal

Melania Trump has certainly had a good start to 2025. The 54-year-old will be stepping into power and fortune all at once. The first lady to be has secured a deal from Amazon that will be financially beneficial for her.

Melania is set to partner up with Amazon Prime to release a documentary based on her life. Brett Ratner, who is best known for directing the movie Rush Hour, will serve as the director of the documentary. As per sources, Mrs.Trump is receiving a whopping $40 million from Amazon in return for handing over the licensing rights. It is also revealed that the details of the deal were confirmed by three different sources.

Reports suggest that there has been a new development in the already-negotiated deal. There is now a possibility of Melania appearing in a follow-up docuseries after the release of the Amazon Prime documentary. The docuseries is rumored to have 2 or 3 episodes in total.

Multiple major media houses were rumored to bid to acquire a license for Melania’s documentary. Disney and Paramount were two of the big players that Amazon competed against. The $40 million that Amazon is paying the First Lady gives them only a license and not the ownership of the documentary.

The documentary that Melania has already signed up for will be premiering in theatres, followed by its release on Amazon Prime. Mrs Trump will also serve as the executive producer of her own documentary. Fernando Sulichin, who is best known for his work on The Putin Interviews, will be a part of this project.

An Amazon spokesperson spoke about the excitement surrounding the upcoming project. Prime Video will be sharing more details on the project as filming progresses and release plans are finalized. They also mentioned how eager they are to share Melania’s “truly unique story” with the world.

New details about the documentary are coming to light as the project progresses. The filming of the project began in December 2024 and the documentary will likely premiere sometime in the second half of this year.

The involvement of Brett Ratner who will be directing the documentary has raised eyebrows before the filming even started. Melania’s documentary will be Ratner’s big comeback in Hollywood. The last project he worked on was Rush Hour. Brett was accused of sexual malfeasance by multiple women. Six women spoke up against him at the time. The women either blamed Ratner for sexual harassment or misconduct. The director addressed the matter while denying all claims.

This is not the first time Mrs Trump has shared her story with the world. She is the proud author of her book titled ‘Melania’. The book has achieved recognition among fans and critics alike and has also appeared in the New York Times best-selling list.