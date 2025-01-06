When it comes to Melania Trump, some of her recent acts and statements have been quite the talk of town. Amid rumors of wanting to end her marriage with President-elect Donald Trump, Melania has made some very strong statements. There are also rumors of Melania, who seems to have nothing to do with the White House and her role as the First Lady of the United States.

Recently, Melania seems to have been staying quiet and out of the spotlight. She does not want her words to be misconstructed by the media and made into a controversy. Melania is even going to the extent of choosing the media outlets she wants to engage with and is clearly saying no to trick questions. She doesn’t want her interviews to be edited and her words and statements to be manipulated.

Post-White House: Melania Trump has largely stayed out of the public eye since leaving the White House but has recently been active on X, sharing personal insights and promoting her memoir. Her memoir, titled “Melania,” details her life from her childhood in Slovenia to her time… pic.twitter.com/HOFLrEIy6i — MAGA Report (@MAGAReport4547) October 28, 2024

Melania Trump will also have a hard time convincing people why she wants to stay in West Palm Beach. As per sources, she is even planning to move to New York City to stay close to her son Barron. However, her excuses make no sense, which is why the media and people are finding them hard to believe.

Some even believe that Melania intentionally pushed her son to choose a college in the Empire State in order to stay away from the White House. The First Lady has been wanting to move back to New York City with her son, Barron Trump, who is attending college this Fall.

The citizens feel that America needs a First Lady as much as Donald Trump needs his wife at the moment. This is a dilemma that Melania Trump has been facing lately. It’s no more a secret that Melania Trump wants to stay away from the White House, especially after the Christmas decorations scandal.

In the summer of 2018, Melania Trump was secretly recorded expressing her frustration over being criticized for her husband’s policies. She was even irritated for performing the First Lady duties like preparing for Christmas. “They say I’m complicit. I’m the same as him; I support him. I don’t say enough, I don’t do enough where I am,” Melania said in the tapes secretly recorded by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend and senior adviser to the First Lady.

In fact, on October 14 last year, a Facebook post declared that Melania Trump wanted to part ways with her husband, Donald Trump. Though the post had no reliable source, it was shared over 100 times in just 3 days. However, the couple denied the rumors, and Melania supported her husband’s electoral campaign and prepared for his second term.

Karoline Leavitt, spokesperson for the 78-year-old President Trump, claimed that the allegations were completely untrue. According to recent reports, Melania found her time in the White House heavily loathing, and now leaving it seems cathartic to her. She informed her close ones that currently her son’s education is the priority. Melania may, therefore, not be as well-known as she was the first time, when Donald returns to the White House.