Melania Trump Reveals Her Biggest Worry for Youngest Son Barron Trump

As Donald Trump approaches his second term as the president of the United States, his wife, Melania Trump, worries about its negative effect on her ‘innocent’ son, Barron Trump.

Melania Trump is concerned about the hate that Barron would face in the United States. In an interview with People, a source revealed, “Melania worries about the hate in the country and how it falls on her son, who is innocent of any of this.”

Elaborating on Melania’s efforts to guard Barron Trump’s privacy, the source further said, “She is and has been a good sounding board for him. They talk about life as it is and how they are in the spotlight,”. “She tries to normalize his life. If that is even possible.”, the source added.

Melania Trump strives to have open communication with Barron to navigate the political spotlight caused by Donald Trump’s election victory. She is constantly trying her best to keep his life as normal and easy as possible. Melania Trump and her parents have always been Barron’s strong support since his childhood. “Melania’s most meaningful moments of life have been with her family, and Barron is the lucky benefactor of that love and caring,” the source says.

Barron Trump is not your average NYU student. Incoming first lady Melania Trump opens up about the strength her son shows as he navigates college life under such unique circumstances. | @kilmeade @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/98GjQERcIr — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 6, 2024

Melania Trump has always been her son’s closest advisor and has, time and time again, made sure that he is capable of growing and facing new challenges in his life. A close source informed, “Any child in the world spotlight like this would be lucky to have a parent so willing to give her time to help keep his life running smoothly.”

Sources claim that Melania has advised her son to be extra careful when meeting new people in college, all in hopes of keeping him safe. “She wants to encourage him to make friends, be super careful of the haters which can be anywhere – especially on college campuses these days – and keep him mentally healthy by having open communication with him and the rest of her immediate family.” the source added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Source Insight (@thesourceinsight)

With Donald Trump soon being elected as POTUS, it is highly unlikely that Melania Trump would make the White House her permanent residence. She’s most likely to spend her time split evenly between Washington and New York, making sure to spend time with her son while also fulfilling her duties as First Lady of the United States.

In November, a friend of the Trump family said, “She definitely won’t be going back to Washington to live.” “She’ll stay between Florida and NYC. This is not what she signed up for.”. “As much as Melania loves Mar-a-Lago and her life in Palm Beach, she will spend more time in New York with her son, who is more important to her than anything else.”, the source added.

Donald and Melania Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, is pursuing freshman year at the popular New York University’s (NYU) Stern School of Business campus in Manhattan. The 18-year-old is known for being a ladies’ man and is also popular with his liberal classmates.