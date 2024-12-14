Insider Says Barron Trump is a 'Ladies Man' on Liberal NYU Campus: "People Find Him..."

Barron Trump, the youngest and only son of President-elect Donald Trump with his wife Melania Trump, is making headlines for being popular at NYU's Stern School of Business. The 18-year-old is renowned for both his alleged academic brilliance and physical characteristics. According to an insider who spoke to People, the billionaire scion is turning out to be the 'most eligible bachelor' on campus. "He’s at Stern so he’s studying business in some way," the source said. "He’s a ladies' man for sure. He’s really popular with the ladies." The insider added, "He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him.”

Barron's elder half-brother Eric Trump also believes that the NYU freshman has become a subject of 'public fascination' ever since he debuted in the political arena and offered some great advice regarding handling romantic connections. "My advice to Barron is you are the most watched person, probably the most watched bachelor in the world right now. I'm really lucky when I was a bachelor we had a lot of attention but not quite the attention that he'll have - especially if in 12 days we win. Just be careful, just be careful," Eric said in a video interview with the Daily Mail. "There are a lot of eyes on you."

Additionally, Eric commended Barron's political prowess for using podcast appearances to assist their father connect with younger people. "He's done a great job pushing some of the youth podcasts - and I've pushed the hell out of podcasts because I think traditional media is dying around the world."

Meanwhile, the President-elect had a hilarious response when asked about his youngest son's dating life. “I’m not sure he’s there yet,” Donald said while appearing on the PBD Podcast with Patrick Bet-David in October. “I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet.” As per The Independent, the former president continued, “He doesn’t mind being alone, but he’s somebody that gets along with people.” As per his dad, instead of dating, Barron is more focused on his studies and achieving high grades.

Besides, even classmates characterized him as pleasant and 'chill,' even though he supposedly doesn't spend much time on campus. According to TMZ, the youngster is an avid gamer and has won over his peers by connecting with them on a gaming platform. As per reports, Barron has also requested the gamer tags and Discord usernames of other students; gamers can create their own profiles, talk, and play with other users on the gamer app.

Barron, a passionate soccer player, is reported to love FC25, a game that was originally known as FIFA. While the youngest Trump is often seen hanging at the back of his economics lectures with the Secret Service in tow, other NYU students were cited saying that they rarely see him independently on campus and that he is mostly whisked off home after his classes in an SUV.