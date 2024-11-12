Barron Trump's Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Once Revealed Surprising Insights Into His True Personality

While Donald Trump has never shied away from the spotlight, his youngest son Barron Trump has largely remained out of the public eye in an attempt to lead a 'normal life.' However, a TikTok video from a user claiming to be Barron's elementary school girlfriend offered a rare glimpse into his personality. In the video, @maddatitude stated, "I went to school with Barron Trump, and he was my first boyfriend." The clip shows childhood photos of the TikToker along with what appears to be a class picture with young Barron.

Melania Trump and Barron Trump during an election night event on November 06, 2024, in Florida. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

The caption continues, "When Trump was elected he brought the entire class to the White House." For context, this lines up with past reports, that in May 2017, when Donald was president, Barron eagerly invited his 5th-grade class at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in New York to visit the White House. A source told Page Six at the time, "Barron was really sweet. He was so excited to show his classmates around the White House."

Circling back to the TikTok video, @maddatitude had only positive things to say about her supposed ex. She deemed Barron to be 'the nicest' friend and claimed that he was 'the best,' as per Nicki Swift. Another former classmate, named Mo, vouched that Barron 'was a really nice kid.'

When asked about Barron's voice, the TikToker mentioned that it was apparently 'really deep', which is interesting considering he would have been quite young when they attended school together. She said, "It's very light, [you] can barely tell but the way he pronounces some words...[it] gives it away." This aligns with Barron's cameo on Larry King Live from years ago when he spoke with a noticeable Slovenian accent like his mother Melania Trump. The private nature of Barron's upbringing means little is known about whether his speech patterns have evolved over the years.

While the legitimacy of the relationship claim remains yet to be verified, @maddatitude painted Barron as a 'lil shy boy', and the glimpses provided match what little is known about Barron. She revealed that their elementary romance fizzled because he 'went to Florida for the summer.'

Trump tells Joe Rogan how Barron has helped him get on podcasts that increased his popularity with the young people by 30+ points. pic.twitter.com/nW6yKf5LDy — Andrew Torba (@BasedTorba) October 26, 2024

Now, however, Barron's shyness as a child seems to be a thing of the past as recent accounts of the teenager exude confidence. Perhaps growing up in the Trump family, scrutinized by the media, toughened him. In an April 2024 podcast, guests detailed accounts of Barron 'run[ning] dinner' at Mar-a-Lago, cracking jokes and impressing everyone with his poise and wit. His mother Melania, who has always been fiercely protective of him, once also described Barron as 'very strong-minded' and 'independent'. Recently, Barron played a key role in his dad's re-election campaign, reportedly suggesting popular podcasters to lure in the youth vote.

This article originally appeared 6 months ago.