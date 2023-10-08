10 Things You Didn't Know About Barron Trump

Since his father's official entry into the presidency in 2017 and the subsequent reluctant departure after a single term in early 2021, Barron Trump has kept a low profile, largely shielded from the public eye. However, tidbits about this former scion of American politics have surfaced, providing insights into his life. One notable revelation is his pre-White House residence at Trump Tower, a living situation that can only be described as unimaginably opulent. Additionally, details emerged about his skincare routine, where his mother, Melania Trump, reportedly used caviar to moisturize his face—a luxury treatment that aligns with the extravagant lifestyle associated with the Trump family. There's more to discover about this young figure, akin to a Simba in the realm of American politics, as we delve into the enigmatic world of Barron Trump.

1. Melania Trump Didn't Want Barron to be Under Spotlight

Barron Trump's official appearances were primarily confined to traditional first family events like Inauguration Day festivities and the White House Easter Egg Roll. It became evident that Donald and Melania Trump were committed to preserving the tradition of shielding the children of first families from the public eye. Melania explicitly addressed this approach in an October 2016 interview with ABC News, emphasizing her desire to provide Barron with a childhood as normal as possible. "I teach him, I explain to him so he knows what's going on," she stated. "He's taking it very well. I keep him balanced and — just have a childhood as normal as possible. And he's enjoying his school and his sports. He's a great athlete. And I just want to have him — out of the spotlight for now." This deliberate choice aimed to afford Barron a semblance of normalcy and shield him from the intense scrutiny associated with being in the public eye.

2. Barron Was the First Boy in Decades to Live in the White House

In a historic move, Barron Trump joined his mother, Melania Trump, in Washington in June 2017, officially becoming the first boy to inhabit the White House in nearly six decades. According to NickiSwift the last time the nation witnessed a "First Boy" was back in 1961 when John F. Kennedy's son, JFK Jr., took up residence in the White House as an infant. In true Trump style, Barron made a memorable entrance to the presidential residence. Stepping off Marine One, he casually strolled across the White House lawn to his new home, sporting a shirt that boldly declared "The Expert." This marked a distinctive moment in the Trump family's presence in the political landscape.

3. Did Barron Have a Nanny?

A few months after the birth of Barron Trump in May 2006, Melania Trump shared with The Palm Beach Post that they did enlist the help of a nanny as needed. Melania explained, "In one way, we still need to have a life." However, in a 2015 interview with People, both Donald and Melania Trump asserted that they opted not to use a nanny in raising Barron. Melania emphasized her hands-on approach, stating, "I like to be hands-on. I think it's very important. ... [Barron] needs somebody as a parent there, so I am with him all the time. As you know, my husband is traveling all the time." Interestingly, just days after this interview was published, Donald Trump, true to his style, informed the New York Post that there was indeed "a young woman, someone who works with Barron." This revelation added a layer of complexity to the narrative surrounding Barron Trump's upbringing.

4. Barron Trump is Bilingual

Melania Trump proudly shared with People in 2009 that, at the tender age of three, Barron was already fluent in three languages—Slovenian, English, and French. She expressed, "He's very special, he talks nonstop." However, two years later, during an appearance on The Joy Behar Show, Melania adjusted the narrative, stating, "Barron speaks two languages completely perfectly. He goes from one thing to another, Slovenian/English." The absence of French in the latter statement raises questions about its status in Barron's linguistic repertoire. Was it a language he hadn't yet mastered enough to mention? The mysteries of Barron Trump's language skills, including the possibility of him owning a beret, remain questions of national importance that warrant clarification.

5. Barron Has His Own Floor in Donald Trump’s Penthouse

A mere three weeks into his young life, Barron Trump found himself in quite the regal setting—an entire floor of a penthouse dedicated exclusively to him. In 2006, as reported by the New York Post, Barron's floor in his parent's $100 million New York City triplex boasted its own kitchen, living room, nursery, and separate accommodations for both Melania Trump and Barron's nanny. This extravagant space even had enough room to house the golden stroller with a built-in chandelier, a gift from Ellen DeGeneres. Melania shared her delight at the time, stating, "He's a very good baby. He's not like a crybaby — he's calm and it's fantastic." Barron's early days were indeed steeped in luxury and comfort, reflective of the Trump family's opulent lifestyle.

6. Barron Trump Has Attended Many Prestigious Schools

According to The 74, St. Andrew's is unique as the sole school-based center for mind-brain-education science in the country. This distinction means that part of its curriculum is grounded in a rapidly expanding multidisciplinary field focused on translating developments in neuroscience and psychology into improved classroom practices. It seems we may be witnessing the emergence of a second prodigious mind. During this period, Barron Trump made history by becoming the first child of a sitting president to attend St. Andrew's. While most traditionally opt for Sidwell Friends, Barron's educational path diverged. Notably, St. Andrew's has other notable alumni, including eBay founder Pierre Omidyar. Following the family's move to Florida in 2021, Barron was enrolled in the equally prestigious Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach. Scheduled to graduate in 2024, Barron continues his education in a setting that aligns with the Trump family's commitment to educational excellence.

7. Barron Uses the Finest Products in the World

In a 2013 interview with ABC News, Melania Trump shared insights into Barron's fashion preferences, stating, "He's not a sweatpants child. He doesn't mind putting on [a suit] — but not every day — and he likes to dress up in a tie sometimes like Daddy." While Barron appreciates a polished look, he also values comfort. Reports revealed that he occasionally paired his prep school uniform with customized New Balance sneakers, which carried a price tag of $149. However, if you needed further evidence that Barron Trump is anything but a typical kid, consider this: Melania Trump, at the time, disclosed to ABC News that she applied her own line of caviar-infused moisturizer to Barron's skin after his nightly bath. This revelation offers a glimpse into the luxurious skincare routine bestowed upon the young Trump scion, further emphasizing the opulent lifestyle associated with the Trump family.

8. Melania Trump Calls Barron 'Mini Donald'

Melania Trump affectionately dubs her only son "little Donald" and "mini-Donald," a nod to Barron's penchant for suits and his skincare routine involving caviar. In a 2012 interview with Parenting, Melania described Barron as a "very strong-minded, very special, smart boy" who is independent, opinionated, and knows precisely what he wants. She emphasized that while Barron may share a mixture of their looks, it's his distinctive personality that earns him the moniker of "little Donald." This endearing nickname reflects the unique blend of traits that Barron inherits from his parents, particularly his father, Donald Trump.

9. Donald Trump Never Changed Barron’s Diapers

Melania emphasized the significance of understanding the dynamics that work for a couple and acknowledged their distinct roles. She stated, "It's all about what works for you. It's very important to know the person you're with. And we know our roles. I didn't want him to change the diapers or put Barron to bed. I love every minute of it." Despite not being involved in certain parenting tasks, Donald Trump demonstrated his own brand of fatherhood. Melania highlighted their shared activities, noting that he and Barron enjoyed playing golf and having dinners together at Mar-a-Lago, the Trump family's Florida retreat. Melania emphasized the importance of family time during their stays at Mar-a-Lago, and golf often emerges as a recurring theme when discussing Donald's relationship with Barron. In a 2015 interview with People, Melania reiterated that the father and son duo cherished their private dinners and golf outings, showcasing a unique bond that extended beyond traditional parenting roles.

10. Barron Trump Appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s Show

People excitedly announced on May 16, 2006, "Be sure to watch today's Oprah for Donald and Melania Trump's son Barron, who will be making his television debut!" In a special segment for The Oprah Winfrey Show, Gayle King, Oprah's close friend, visited Trump Tower on that day to introduce the world to Barron, the then-newest addition to the Trump family. Oprah affectionately dubbed him "The Baby Barron Trump." During the segment, Donald Trump radiated enthusiasm about being a father once again. Holding his two-month-old son, he showered Barron with kisses on the head, drawing attention to the baby's "delicate hands." Melania Trump shared with Gayle King that Donald was a wonderful father, engaging in morning rituals with Barron, such as watching television and reading newspapers together. With a playful remark, Donald joked about their early bonding, stating, "Five weeks old and we read the papers together?" This televised introduction offered a glimpse into the Trump family's joy at welcoming Barron into their lives.

