Stormy Daniels Testifies She Called Melania 'Beautiful,' But Donald Trump Reacted Like This

In the ongoing criminal hush money trial involving Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels took the stand on Tuesday to provide testimony regarding her alleged 2006 affair with the former President. Radar Online reported that Daniels recounted a conversation she had with Trump about his current wife shortly after their meeting in his Lake Tahoe hotel room that July. Daniels shared with the court that Trump showed her a photograph of Melania Trump, whom she described as 'beautiful', and Trump, in response, assured her that she would not be concerned about his wife.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Sarah Yenesel

Daniels mentioned that after discussing the adult film industry with Trump, their conversation had taken a personal turn. Kaitlan Collins reported from inside the courtroom: “Daniels says when Trump showed her a photo of Melania, she said she was beautiful. He said not to worry, ‘We don’t even sleep in the same room.’”

NEW: Stormy DANIELS says she talked w Trump about Melania when they met in July 2006 in hotel room but that TRUMP said not to worry bc “We don’t even sleep in the same room”



TRUMP, appearing increasingly irritated, shook his head when that testimony came — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) May 7, 2024

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Donald became visibly agitated when Daniels took the stand. Collins described, “Trump shook his head and muttered something to his legal team as she said this. He appears increasingly irritated as she testifies.” Daniels also made a series of other surprising revelations during her testimony on Tuesday morning. She stated that she and Donald never actually had dinner; instead, she came out of the bathroom on one occasion to find him on the bed wearing a t-shirt and boxers, as detailed by The Independent.

The adult film star also alleged that she playfully spanked Donald with a Forbes magazine during their hotel encounter in July 2006. Daniels said, "I pretty much had enough of his arrogance and cutting me off and still not getting my dinner. Someone should spank you with that. So I took it from him and I said turn around, and I swatted him. And he was much more polite." She also provided a detailed account of the alleged sexual encounter she had with Donald inside the hotel room in July 2006: “He didn’t come at me, he didn’t rush at me, he didn’t put his hands on me, nothing like that...I know, I was on the bed, somehow on the opposite side of the bed from where we had been standing. I had my clothes and my shoes off. I just left as fast as I could."

She added, “He didn’t give me anything, he didn’t offer to pay me or give me his cell phone number or anything like that." Additionally, she asserted that Donald showed no concern about Melania discovering their alleged affair. “I felt ashamed that I didn’t stop it and that I didn’t say no,” Daniels told the jury. According to the alleged timeline of their encounter, Donald and Melania were newly married, having exchanged the wedding vows just over a year earlier in January 2005. Their son Barron Trump was born in March 2006, merely four months before the affair.