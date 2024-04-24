Jimmy Kimmel's Hilarious Take on Courtroom Gas Gossip

Even the most unlikely subjects occasionally make an appearance in the limelight within the cyclone of political drama. Just like the current court cases facing none other than the former president, Donald Trump. Not only are the allegations in his New York criminal trial grabbing attention, but there are some fairly strange stories going around the courtroom as well.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who is renowned for his razor-sharp humor, seized upon these rumors with remarkable speed. In a recent episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," he attacked Trump's legal troubles, namely the rumors about his purported courtroom emissions. You read correctly there have been rumors of farts in the courtroom.

The rumors, as bizarre as they may sound, stem from a snippet shared by the MeidasTouch Network, where co-founder Ben Meiselas alluded to "credible sources" discussing Trump's purported gas-passing during proceedings. Kimmel, ever quick with a quip, couldn't resist poking fun at the situation. "Just when you think the insano-meter has topped out, Donald Trump adds farting to his list of atrocities," he joked.

"In the clip, Meiselas mentioned, "What I'm hearing is that, um, take it for what it's worth, but that Donald Trump is actually farting in the courtroom," However, it's important to take this information with a grain of salt as it hasn't been confirmed. "Just when you think the insano-meter has topped out, Donald Trump adds farting to his list of atrocities," Kimmel said in response to the video. "I mean, we are in uncharted territory," the 56-year-old added. However, he did leave room for doubt, saying: "We don't know for sure that Trump was the one farting."

"It would not be right for me to state that he was," Kimmel said. "I cannot in good conscience report that Trump was pumping gas like a Barstow Texaco, but I can report, to borrow a phrase he likes to use when spreading rumors, 'many people were saying Trump was farting in court.'"

As mentioned by Newsweek, This latest jab is just another chapter in the ongoing feud between Kimmel and Trump, which has been playing out in public since 2020. From Twitter spats to on-air jabs, these two have traded blows with the fervor of seasoned adversaries.

Trump, never one to shy away from a verbal skirmish, has consistently criticized Kimmel's hosting abilities, particularly targeting his performance at the Academy Awards. "Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars," Trump wrote. "His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. "Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC 'talent,' George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous."

In response, Kimmel has remained characteristically defiant, dubbing Trump "Ranta Claus" and urging him to focus on his family during his time away from court.