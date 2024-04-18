When Former US President Donald Trump Hinted That His Wife Melania Trump Was Done With Modeling

Melania Trump's journey into modeling began in her teens when photographer Stane Jerko discovered her at a Slovenian fashion show. Her career flourished with stints for various European brands, and by the late '90s, she had transitioned to the U.S., where she continued to make a mark. Notable achievements included a feature in GQ and gracing the cover of Vogue before her marriage to Donald Trump.

However, Melania's modeling pursuits took a backseat after her 2016 GQ feature, and according to Donald, she has no plans to return to the industry. Despite the business mogul expressing frustration over the fashion media's treatment of his wife, Melania herself appears unperturbed. She has consistently emphasized that modeling and magazine covers are not her top priorities, per Nicki Swift.

While the former model is not actively pursuing modeling, she has addressed the prejudice she faced as the first lady, particularly in terms of being excluded from magazine covers. She asserted that her responsibilities in the White House took precedence over Vogue covers. In a surprising shift of interest in 2021, Melania delved into the world of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), releasing collections based on images from her time as the first lady. This move indicates a divergence from her modeling past, showcasing a willingness to explore new avenues beyond the fashion industry.

Despite Donald's defense of his wife, calling out magazines for overlooking her, Melania seems unfazed. In a conversation with Megyn Kelly, Donald highlighted his simultaneous political ascent and the decline of Melania's modeling career. While expressing sadness over the situation, he reiterated that the former First Lady was not bothered, even citing her positive past relationship with Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

In a leaked conversation with former advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania's disinterest in magazine features became evident. When offered a profile and a potential cover shoot, she dismissed the idea, exclaiming, "Might be a cover? I don't need — I don't give a f*** about Vogue, and any magazine," per NBC News. This revelation sheds light on Melania's perspective, highlighting that being featured in magazines was far from her priorities. The leaked conversation underscores Melania's indifference to traditional media recognition, focusing instead on her own ventures, such as the foray into NFTs.

While the former president may have been vocal about perceived injustices, Melania's actions and words indicate a woman unswayed by the allure of magazine covers, choosing to carve her path beyond the modeling world. The Trumps' journey to parenting was not without its twists, as the birth of their son Barron came as a surprise to the former President. "He came home one day, and I told him he'd be a daddy," Melania told PEOPLE back in 2006. "And his reaction was … at first he needed to take it in. It was a real surprise. And then he was very happy."

