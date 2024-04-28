The Truth Behind Rumors That Jeff Bezos Paid $300 Million for Howard Stern’s Palm Beach Property

In the upscale neighborhood of Palm Beach, Florida, there's talk swirling around Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos made a bold move to purchase Howard Stern's residence for a reported $300 million. Insiders in this ritzy enclave are abuzz with rumors of the Amazon billionaire acquiring the property of the renowned shock jock.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

Adding fuel to the speculation, Palm Beach magazine Palmer recently posted a blind item on Instagram with the caption "Rumor Has It," hinting at the possibility that the Amazon billionaire is indeed acquiring the property of the renowned shock jock. Insiders in the ritzy enclave continue to buzz about this potential purchase. The post reads, "The Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Palm Beach house hunt has come to a close with the purchase of a 2-acre, non-landmarked oceanfront estate currently owned by another high-profile local couple. Once close and recorded, the price is expected to top $300M."

Image Source: Photo by Getty Images

According to Page Six, a local source clarified that it's a rumor and nothing much. "Hey, not true! Howard told Bezos it’s not for sale, even at $500 million!" they said. Sources close to Bezos, 60, and Stern, 70, have emphatically denied the rumors, stating that they hold no truth. One insider clarified that Bezos is currently focused on his three recently acquired mansions on the prestigious Indian Creek Island near Miami, which came to a total of $237 million. Additionally, the same source shared that Stern has personally debunked the Bezos rumors with friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PALMER (@palmerpalmbeach)

The former America’s Got Talent judge reportedly acquired a sprawling oceanfront Palm Beach property in 2013 for $52 million through a trust. According to reports, he and his wife Beth Stern have invested an estimated $13 million in property renovations. Last year, The Post mentioned Bezos' interest in an oceanfront Palm Beach property, along with his purchase of a third home on Indian Creek, also known as the “Billionaire Bunker.” This exclusive enclave counts NFL great Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and suave singer Julio Iglesias among its residents. While both are well-known and financially successful, Bezos and Stern seemingly share little in common, except for the fact that they were born on the same day, January 12.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos)

The Washington estate is solely owned by Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez. Bezos publicly announced the end of his 25-year marriage to MacKenzie, and in 2019, he and news anchor Sánchez revealed their romantic relationship to the world, coinciding with Sanchez's divorce from Patrick Whitesell. As part of Sanchez and Whitesell's divorce agreement, they have joint physical custody of their two children, a son and a daughter. The property settlement was divided by their existing prenuptial contract, as reported by TMZ.