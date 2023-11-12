According to an audio tape leaked last month, Donald Trump once urged Melania to show his pals "what they were missing" by walking around Mar-a-Lago in a bikini. In a joint investigation with The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, '60 Minutes Australia' obtained recordings by Australian businessman Anthony Pratt, who claimed that President Trump's reputation for disrespecting women extends even to his wife, former first lady Melania Trump.

CON MAN VS. TRAITOR: Watch this video with "Leaked" recordings of Anthony Pratt, a close friend of Donald Trump and an Australian billionaire. Pratt openly shares classified information with his contacts about his conversations with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.



This intel is vital to… pic.twitter.com/tyPfLoUUoj — Popular Liberal 🇺🇸 (@PopularLiberal) November 7, 2023

As reported by The Independent, on the tapes, Pratt can be heard discussing his time spent in Trump's administration. Pratt, a former significant Trump donor, endeared himself to the Trump orbit by becoming a high-spending member of Trump's Palm Beach country club in Florida. This tape was taken during Trump's presidency without the knowledge of Pratt. He purportedly says that Trump asked his third wife to wear a bikini at Mar-a-Lago to make other men jealous on the audio tape. Pratt is heard relating how Trump, at the age of 77, asked Melania, then 53, to go around the pool while wearing only her bikini "so all the other guys could get a look at what they were missing." Melania fired back by informing her husband, according to the recordings, "I'll do that when you walk around with me in your bikini."

He's not charged with this but crusty trump also disclosed US Naval submarine & nuclear secrets to his billionaire friend from Australia Anthony Pratt, who shared those secrets with over 40 people.https://t.co/RThIUM1gzw — jack kozlowski 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@jack__kozlowski) November 6, 2023

Trump reacted angrily to the news by posting an attack on Truth Social, in which he called Pratt a "red-haired weirdo from Australia" and denied ever having a conversation with him regarding American submarines. He wrote at the time, "The Failing New York Times story, leaked by Deranged Jack Smith and the Biden “Political Opponent Abuser” DOJ, about a red haired weirdo from Australia, named Anthony Pratt, is Fake News. I never spoke to him about Submarines, but I did speak to him about creating jobs in Ohio and Pennsylvania, because that’s what I’m all about - JOBS, A GREAT ECONOMY, LOW TAXES, NO INFLATION, ENERGY DOMINANCE, STRONG BORDERS, NO ENDLESS WARS, LOW INTEREST RATES, and much more." He further added, "Maggie Hagerman and the Misfits never called me for a comment. Why would they, they just write anything they want. Whether it’s correct or not is of ZERO importance to them. “All the News That’s Unfit To Print.” That’s why we call it the Fake News!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Martin Ollman

According to ABC News reports, Pratt claimed Trump revealed to him the exact amount of nuclear bombs carried by particular US submarines and the distance to which they can go without being spotted by Russian submarines. While investigating Trump's alleged hoarding of secret materials at Mar-a-Lago, the possible leak was reported to the staff of special counsel Jack Smith. The sources informed the outlet that Pratt argued to investigators that he shared the story of his encounter with Trump with others to demonstrate his efforts to advance Australia's interests with the United States. According to accounts at the time, he spoke with many Australian officials about purchasing U.S. nuclear-powered attack submarines, and some of those people were reportedly involved in discussions with the Biden administration.

