Donald Trump Lied, Again — His Claims of Youth Vote Falls Flat after Exit Poll Results

President Donald Trump made a factually incorrect claim about the youth vote in the 2024 presidential election on Monday. Speaking at a press conference after signing new executive orders, the 79-year-old President bragged about his ability to connect with young voters through TikTok and claimed that it proved to be a difference-maker for Republicans.

​

“We won by 36 points, the youth, we won the youth, which Republicans don’t do. Maybe it’s because Kid Rock likes Trump, I don’t know, but we won the youth by 36 points, and I attribute some of that to TikTok,” he said.

​

However, the reality paints a different picture. According to CNN exit polling, then-Vice President Kamala Harris won the youth vote 53% to 43%. This group includes voters aged 18 to 24.

I hope people understand that if Trump gets his way America will soon be part of the global axis of evil if we aren’t already. You see it in the Caribbean, you see it in Ukraine, and you see it with Trump trying to buddy up to Xi. We are a malevolent force. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 10, 2025

​

That’s not all, Harris also beat Trump 53 to 45% among voters aged 25-29 and by 51% to 45% among voters aged 30-39.

​

Political reporter Aaron Rupar shared a clip from the Oval Office interview and slammed the president for misleading the public by using a ‘completely made-up number’.

​

“This is a completely made-up number — Trump lost among young voters,” he said.

​

This is also not the first time Trump has lied about his electoral performance among the youth. He made the same misleading claim in late January in an interview with Fox News 53% to 45% among voters aged 25-29 and by 51% to 45% among voters aged 30-39.

​

Political reporter Aaron Rupar shared a clip of the Oval Office interview and slammed the president for misleading the public with a ‘completely made-up number’.

​

“This is a completely made-up number — Trump lost among young voters,” he said.

​

Interestingly, this is not the first time Trump has lied about his electoral performance among the youth. In late January too he made the same misleading claim in an interview with Fox News.

​

Los europeos comparten la opinión de Trump de que sus líderes son débiles https://t.co/MM1hR13bbk — Urbi et Orbi (@Link2News) December 11, 2025

During and after the election, the Trump campaign lauded his 19-year-old son Barron for ‘helping rally the youth vote’. The campaign also collaborated with male social media influencers such as Logan Paul and Joe Rogan.

​

Additionally, sports figures such as UFC’s Dana White and WWE icon the late Hulk Hogan also supported the campaign

​

Trump’s critics have often panned him for spreading fake news. And his latest claim about his youth connect is just going to add fuel to the fire.