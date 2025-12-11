News

Donald Trump Lied, Again — His Claims of Youth Vote Falls Flat after Exit Poll Results

Published on: December 11, 2025 at 9:02 AM ET

Donald Trump's claim about winning the youth vote in the 2024 election has backfired.

Roktim Rajpal
Written By Roktim Rajpal
News Writer
Divya Verma
Edited By Divya Verma
Senior Editor
Donald Trump claimed to have won young votes.
Donald Trump claimed to have won young votes. (Image Credit: White House/X.Com)

President Donald Trump made a factually incorrect claim about the youth vote in the 2024 presidential election on Monday. Speaking at a press conference after signing new executive orders, the 79-year-old President bragged about his ability to connect with young voters through TikTok and claimed that it proved to be a difference-maker for Republicans.

“We won by 36 points, the youth, we won the youth, which Republicans don’t do. Maybe it’s because Kid Rock likes Trump, I don’t know, but we won the youth by 36 points, and I attribute some of that to TikTok,” he said.

However, the reality paints a different picture. According to CNN exit polling, then-Vice President Kamala Harris won the youth vote 53% to 43%. This group includes voters aged 18 to 24.


That’s not all, Harris also beat Trump 53 to 45% among voters aged 25-29 and by 51% to 45% among voters aged 30-39.

Political reporter Aaron Rupar shared a clip from the Oval Office interview and slammed the president for misleading the public by using a ‘completely made-up number’.

“This is a completely made-up number — Trump lost among young voters,” he said.

This is also not the first time Trump has lied about his electoral performance among the youth. He made the same misleading claim in late January in an interview with Fox News 53% to 45% among voters aged 25-29 and by 51% to 45% among voters aged 30-39.

Political reporter Aaron Rupar shared a clip of the Oval Office interview and slammed the president for misleading the public with a ‘completely made-up number’.

“This is a completely made-up number — Trump lost among young voters,” he said.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Trump has lied about his electoral performance among the youth. In late January too he made the same misleading claim in an interview with Fox News.

During and after the election, the Trump campaign lauded his 19-year-old son Barron for ‘helping rally the youth vote’. The campaign also collaborated with male social media influencers such as Logan Paul and Joe Rogan.

Additionally, sports figures such as UFC’s Dana White and WWE icon the late Hulk Hogan also supported the campaign

Trump’s critics have often panned him for spreading fake news. And his latest claim about his youth connect is just going to add fuel to the fire. 

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *