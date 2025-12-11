“This Is Absolute Insanity” – Trump Administration’s New Visa Proposal Sparks Fierce Debate

Donald Trump’s administration has proposed an in-depth scrutiny of foreign tourists’ social media activity over the last five years before they can enter the United States. However, people have strong opinions about this unusual idea, and many of them are not in favor of it.

The idea was floated by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday, Dec. 10. If this new rule takes effect, it will affect travelers from 42 countries who are currently under the visa waiver program. This program allows tourists from countries like Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Australia, Poland, Sweden, Israel, New Zealand, and more to spend up to 90 days without a visa in the US. This eligibility goes into effect after a tourist from a visa-free country applies for a so-called Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) form.

Before you ask if I have checked this, YES I HAVE, because I couldn’t believe it either. If you are considering visiting the U.S. my advice is simply don’t do it. I know if they checked my socials I would be detained and deported.https://t.co/Mn4bJdUpco 🎥 TikTok -… pic.twitter.com/ENC1cgGL88 — 𝔗𝔯𝔲𝔱𝔥 𝔐𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔰 (@politicsusa46) May 23, 2025

The new proposed idea would require these tourists to “provide their social media from the last five years.” In addition, they would also have to submit all the business and personal phone numbers used in the last five years, along with email addresses used in the last decade. Not only that, but the new rule could also tell the tourists to submit names, addresses, and other personal details of the family members.

Following the announcement, Donald Trump justified this unusual idea, saying, “We just want people to come over here, and be safe.” He added, “We want safety. We want security. We want to make sure we’re not letting the wrong people come enter our country.”

However, the idea is not sitting well with many critics. In particular, on social media, the backlash was evident. “Why would anyone visit the United States under conditions like this? This is absolute insanity and will badly damage US tourism,” one wrote.

You have freedom of speech as long as you don’t criticize the dear leader 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Ale Paz (@ale_paz06) December 11, 2025

Another added, “Your dad sat in a meeting room at the airport being confronted with a huge stack of printed out screenshots of him pestering glamour models. Your mum in tears.” A third mockingly wrote “Land of the free,” adding a pair of clown emojis.

“From the guys that lecture Europe daily on free speech,” another user pointed out. Even the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs slammed the idea.

“Today, the EU gets lectured about ‘free speech’ for trying to make platforms more transparent. Meanwhile, the US is considering blocking entry if your social media looks politically inconvenient. A very curious way to defend ‘freedom’, privacy, and personal data,” they wrote.