Trump Administration Proposes Bizarre New Visa Requirement for Foreign Travelers — and It’s Raising Eyebrows

Published on: December 10, 2025 at 10:34 AM ET

Donald Trump’s administration wants to run a deeper social media check of foreign tourists to ensure national security.

Moupriya
Written By Moupriya
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Foreign Tourists from Visa-free Countries to be Asked for Social Media History
Foreign Tourists from Visa-free Countries Could be Asked to Submit Social Media History of Five Years (Image source: Rawpixel)

On Tuesday, a proposal was filed by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection that would subject any foreigner traveling under the visa waiver program to an unusual security check. According to the New York Post, this new rule would be applied to travelers from more than 35 countries. They would be required to provide their social media activity for the last five years while applying for the electronic travel authorization.

For context, this so-called authorization allows travelers from 42 countries to stay in the United States up to 90 days without a visa. These countries include Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Poland, Sweden, Israel, Qatar, New Zealand, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. However, the new proposal, which would be effective starting early next year, could change things massively for many of these travelers.

Notably, this new requirement by the Donald Trump administration is being filed mere months before thousands of foreigners from all over the world are expected to attend the World Cup in the country.

Under the current system, travelers from these countries can apply for a visa waiver program by providing their home address, phone number, email address, and emergency contact information, as well as a $40 fee.

However, according to the new proposal, applicants would also be asked to submit their social media activity details for the past five years. In addition, the proposed changes also require travelers to submit all personal and business telephone numbers used in the last five years, as well as personal and business email addresses used in the last ten years. They will also have to submit the names, dates, and places of birth, and addresses of immediate family members.

Meanwhile, foreign-born skilled workers who have been approved or are applying for H-1B visas are also subjected to an “online presence review” mandated by the Trump administration. People applying for student visas or researchers, trainees, and professors seeking entry to the U.S. as part of educational exchange programs are also required to go through a social media vetting.

In June, the State Department instructed visa officials to thoroughly watch for “any indications of hostility towards the citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles of the United States.” In addition, they are also required to keep an eye out for  “advocacy for, aid or support for foreign terrorists and other threats to U.S. national security” and “support for unlawful antisemitic harassment or violence.”

