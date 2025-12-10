Trump Administration Proposes Bizarre New Visa Requirement for Foreign Travelers — and It’s Raising Eyebrows

On Tuesday, a proposal was filed by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection that would subject any foreigner traveling under the visa waiver program to an unusual security check. According to the New York Post, this new rule would be applied to travelers from more than 35 countries. They would be required to provide their social media activity for the last five years while applying for the electronic travel authorization.

For context, this so-called authorization allows travelers from 42 countries to stay in the United States up to 90 days without a visa. These countries include Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Poland, Sweden, Israel, Qatar, New Zealand, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. However, the new proposal, which would be effective starting early next year, could change things massively for many of these travelers.

Notably, this new requirement by the Donald Trump administration is being filed mere months before thousands of foreigners from all over the world are expected to attend the World Cup in the country.

US could ask foreign tourists for five-year social media history before entry https://t.co/Sk5kaIXibH — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 10, 2025

Under the current system, travelers from these countries can apply for a visa waiver program by providing their home address, phone number, email address, and emergency contact information, as well as a $40 fee.

However, according to the new proposal, applicants would also be asked to submit their social media activity details for the past five years. In addition, the proposed changes also require travelers to submit all personal and business telephone numbers used in the last five years, as well as personal and business email addresses used in the last ten years. They will also have to submit the names, dates, and places of birth, and addresses of immediate family members.

Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last 5 years on the DS-160 visa application form. Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and… pic.twitter.com/LL3SmnVD5H — U.S. Embassy Nairobi (@USEmbassyKenya) July 25, 2025

Meanwhile, foreign-born skilled workers who have been approved or are applying for H-1B visas are also subjected to an “online presence review” mandated by the Trump administration. People applying for student visas or researchers, trainees, and professors seeking entry to the U.S. as part of educational exchange programs are also required to go through a social media vetting.

In June, the State Department instructed visa officials to thoroughly watch for “any indications of hostility towards the citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles of the United States.” In addition, they are also required to keep an eye out for “advocacy for, aid or support for foreign terrorists and other threats to U.S. national security” and “support for unlawful antisemitic harassment or violence.”