Donald Trump Releases the Trump Gold Card to Enable Corporations to Hire From ‘the Best Colleges’

Donald Trump’s announcement about giving jobs to foreign students is likely to upset many MAGA supporters. The President met with members of the press to reveal his plans for the new ‘Trump Gold Card.’ He said the visa program was launched after talking to several of the leading CEOs supported it.

“You can’t hire people from the best colleges,” the President declared during the meeting. He noted how the launch of the gold card is very “exciting” news for him and for the country. He revealed that the website would go live in 30 minutes from the time of the announcement.

🪙 President Trump launches the “Trump Gold Card” and “Trump Platinum Card” pic.twitter.com/m6SmDxAIi3 — Bella (@stockbella) December 10, 2025

Trump pointed out that the visa program would earn the country a “tremendous amount of money,” which would go straight to the US Treasury. He claimed that the Trump gold card was “somewhat” like a green card but with more advantages.

The visa program will help companies recruit foreign students from places like the Wharton School of Finance, Stern Business School, Harvard, and MIT, and offer them jobs without worrying about them getting deported. Trump explained that the companies that hire these people will just be able to “buy a card and keep this person in the country.”

He said the card will provide ‘certainty.’ The 79-year-old mentioned that Tim Cook allegedly told him about the issue. He recalled that the Apple CEO told him about not being able to hire exceptional students from some of the best colleges.

Trump acknowledged that it is difficult to hire students from the best colleges because “there’s no guarantee” because the companies “don’t know whether or not you can keep the person.” He then added how these foreign students get thrown out of the country, irrespective of their talent.

“You graduate number one from your college, and there is no way of guaranteeing that they can stay in the country.” Howard Lutnick then added to reveal the specifics of the visa program. For the gold card, individuals will be required to pay $1 million, and corporations will pay $2 million.

For the amount corporations pay, a “full vetting” of the applicant will be done. The vetting process will be thorough to make “absolutely sure” that the person qualifies to be in the United States.

TRUMP TRUTH : THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT’S TRUMP GOLD CARD IS HERE TODAY!

by I-am-Orlando pic.twitter.com/UhA6lEVHy5 — FlimFlam (@JDscramble425) December 10, 2025

The United States Secretary of Commerce shared how the card is a path to citizenship. “Obviously, they have to be perfect people in America,” he added. Lutnick also shared how, 5 years after their vetting process and issuance of the card, an individual can apply for citizenship.

He also added how the money that comes to the program will be a “gift” to America. Donald Trump concluded the meeting by noting how the visa program will help some “tremendous” people from countries like India, China, France, and many more will be able to stay back after studies.