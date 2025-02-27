Donald Trump’s ‘Gold Card’ Immigration Plan a Superhit? Commerce Secretary Reveals SHOCKING Numbers

Donald Trump is in a hurry! He wants to bring back the golden age of America, which he promised to work on in his inaugural ceremony speech in January. Owing to his big promises, he altered the political scenario of America as he implemented back-to-back policies in the country.

From deportation policies to gender norms and the most recent immigration initiative termed the “gold card,” does Donald Trump seem to aim for a total restoration? We will know in a bit. To start with, Trump announced the gold card policy a few days ago, which offers wealthy foreign investors a pathway to U.S. citizenship for a $5 million fee.

As per the Daily Beast, after the announcement of this brand new scheme, Trump’s commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, has disclosed a bizarre number of individuals reportedly eager to obtain Trump’s newly proposed $5 million immigration “gold card.”- “It’s going to give you green card privileges; plus, it’s going to be a route to (American) citizenship,” Trump said about the visa.

During an interview on Fox News with Bret Baier, Lutnick—an outspoken Trump supporter—described the first Cabinet meeting with the former president as “great fun.” Moreover, in the exclusive interview on Special Report, Baier asked Lutnick whether Trump’s latest move was a new visa for securing legal status in America since Trump had referred to the card as the “Green Card Plus.”

“It’s going to be a route to citizenship, and wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card, Trump said Tuesday night as he announced the program. “They’ll be wealthy, and they’ll be successful, and they’ll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes.” Lutnick quoted.

As per Lutnik, approximately 250,000 people are already in line for the new gold card, which could reportedly generate $1.25 trillion in revenue for the U.S. economy. He further said that the idea’s root spark came after a brief conversation between President Trump and billionaire investor John Paulson.

Initially, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program required investors to give $1.05 million (or $800,000 in targeted employment areas) and create or preserve 10 full-time jobs for U.S. workers. However, the gold card initiative will streamline the process by focusing on securing the card upon the individual paying the required amount, thereby eliminating the job creation part, which was difficult for many.

Howard Lutnick also claimed in the same interview that those who apply will undergo a process called vetting to ensure they are “world-class global citizens.” While the administration anticipates significant interest and projections of substantial revenue generation, details regarding the program’s implementation and legal standing remain under review.

According to sources, around 12 countries, including Malta, Egypt, and Cambodia, offer the scheme of acquiring citizenship in return for a heavy investment. While not everyone in America seems to be happy after the announcement, what do you think of this scheme? Will the U.S. be successful in this major policy? Time will determine the future.