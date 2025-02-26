Donald Trump’s $5M Citizenship ‘Gold Card’ Triggers Backlash—Netizens Call it ‘Pathetic’

Ever since Donald Trump started his second term, new announcements and moves have been raising a lot of eyebrows and he has been well criticized. Now, in a new policy move, he announced from the Oval Office on Tuesday that his administration will soon begin selling what he calls “gold cards” for $5 million each. These exclusive cards would grant buyers green card privileges and a streamlined route to U.S. citizenship.

“We’re gonna be selling a gold card, you have a green card, this is a gold. We’re gonna be putting a price on that card of about $5 million, and that’s gonna give you green card privileges plus it’s gonna be a route to citizenship,” Trump declared. While explaining the rationale behind this policy, Trump mentioned, “Wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card. They’ll be wealthy and they’ll be successful and they’ll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people.”

When asked whether Russian oligarchs would qualify for the program, Trump didn’t deny the possibility. He, instead, branded the initiative as “somewhat like a green card, but at a higher level of sophistication.” The administration aims to roll out the “gold cards” within the next two weeks.

Well, this announcement was enough to spark yet another outrage at his decision. Massive backlash erupted online as people started to slam the hypocrisy of the policy given his administration’s aggressive mass deportation efforts against undocumented immigrants.

“So much for ‘give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.’ Give me your millionaires only. Unreal,” one user wrote on X. “Dum—- idea meant to enable Russian oligarchs and other terrible people to enter the United States without much issue,” another comment read. Another user wrote, “Selling trashy narcissistic hats and green cards with perks. So damn pathetic.” Another user was blunt to mention, “A year after someone pays for it, suddenly it’s cancelled, you’re deported and there are no refunds.”

Trump: “We’re gonna be selling a gold card. You have a green card, this is a gold card. We’re gonna put a price on that card of about $5 million and that’s going to give you green card privileges, plus. It’s gonna be a route to citizenship, and wealthy people will be coming into… pic.twitter.com/aan5O8rwyv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2025

This announcement comes as Trump is consistent in shaking up U.S. foreign policy regarding Russia’s war on Ukraine. In recent days, he hasn’t stepped back from making controversial remarks about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He even labeled him a “dictator” but refused to use the same term for Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I don’t use those words lightly, I think we’re going to see how it all works out,” Trump said during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The White House has also faced criticism after the U.S. voted against a United Nations resolution condemning Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Trump has been pushing for an economic deal with Ukraine. He stated that Zelensky could soon visit Washington to sign an agreement that grants America access to Ukraine’s critical minerals—resources essential for advanced technology.

“It looks like we’re getting very close,” Trump said before his meeting with Macron. He further added that he hopes the war will conclude within weeks. He framed the minerals deal as a way for Ukraine to begin repaying some of the $180 billion in American aid it has received since the war began—much of which has been spent replenishing U.S. stockpiles of older weapons sent to Kyiv.

Zelensky’s chances visit to Washington is expected within the coming weeks, according to Trump.