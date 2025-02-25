Donald Trump’s Response to Whether He’d Call Putin a ‘Dictator’ Leaves Netizens Confused

Donald Trump’s latest comment on whether he’d call Vladimir Putin a “dictator,” has raised some eyebrows. The Republican leader very cleverly thwarted his response but people are confused. Recently, Trump sat for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. The two discussed about Ukraine peace negotiation and attended questions from reporters. The US president was asked if he’d describe his Russian counterpart as a “dictator.” Trump appeared a little buttoned up. After an awkward silence, he said, “I don’t take those words lightly.” He added, “I think that we’re gonna see how it all works out.”

Donald Trump tried to form his answer in a more neutral way, “Let’s see what happens. I think that we have a chance of a really good settlement between various countries,” trying to wrap up the reporter’s question. He completed his statement with, “And, you know, you’re talking about Europe, and you’re talking about Ukraine as part of that whole situation. The other side has a lot of support, also…So, let’s see how it all works out. It might work out.”

He emphasized, “Look, you can never make up lives. One thing you can make up, the money, but you can’t make up the lives.” However, many Americans have taken his response in a different way. While Trump may not have intended to spark controversy, people have pointed out the contradiction in his comments. Online users noted he refused to call Putin a “dictator,” yet had no issue saying the same about Volodymyr Zelensky earlier last week.

Today, chickenshit trump REFUSED to use the word “dictator” to describe Putin, despite using it on President Zelensky, so I thought it would be good time to repost this evergreen classic. Hillary was right about EVERYTHING.pic.twitter.com/tIJlGESA4X — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 24, 2025

It all started with the Ukrainian leader’s claim that Donald Trump was “living in a disinformation space,” after Kyiv was not invited for the conversation between the US and Russia over the peace deal. Later, the Republican frontman fired back at Zelensky with a Truth Social post. He accused his Ukrainian president of doing “a terrible job,” saying that “his country is shattered and millions have unnecessarily died.”

Later that day, while speaking in Florida, Trump commented that the only thing Volodymyr “was really good at was playing Joe Biden like a fiddle.” Then he branded Zelensky as a “dictator,” questioning his approval. “He refuses to have elections. He’s low in the real Ukrainian polls. How can you be high with every city being demolished?”

Although Donald Trump has stated that the US government is trying their best to reach a successful negotiation for an end to the war, people are confused about his latest response. His hesitation to brand Vladimir Putin in the same way as Zelensky has raised eyebrows. “Putin’s puppet,” one X account commented. Another user wrote, “I don’t want to hear any Republicans talk about “freedom” unless they have the guts to call out Trump for the lies that he is telling about Putin and Ukraine.”

On Instagram, one user mocked the Republican leader’s statement, “He used those words pretty lightly with Zelensky, what a clown.”