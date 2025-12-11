Joe Rogan Fact Checks Donald Trump’s ‘Nuts’ Plan For White House

Joe Rogan is not buying Donald Trump’s talk about turning the South Lawn into the most stacked championship fight night in UFC history, and he is having a good laugh at the president’s expense.

Trump has been hyping the UFC event set for June 14 on the White House lawn, working closely with UFC boss Dana White to pull off what he claims will be a once in a lifetime card. White has already said he wants to put on the best event possible at the president’s residence, with star power and title stakes from top to bottom.

Just about every UFC star has made their pitch to appear on the card and Trump hyped up the card while speaking this week, he boasted about what fans could expect on the South Lawn.

“The great Dana White is building an arena, and they’re going to have eight or nine championship fights, the biggest fights they’ve ever had,” Trump said. “Every one is a championship fight, and every one is a legendary type of fight. He’s actually holding back fights right now for six months so he can do it for 250.”

It was a classic Trump, grossly exaggerating what fans can expect and Rogan wasted no time poking holes through it.

On his podcast this week, Rogan sat down with UFC middleweight Brendan Allen and walked through Trump’s claim, treating it like a wild fan theory rather than a serious fight plan.

“First of all, there’s only eight weight classes so how’s there gonna be nine title fights?” Rogan asked, slipping into an impression of the president as he broke it down. “It would have to be every weight class fighting for the title, which would be nuts.”

Rogan’s point was that even for a historic card, the logistics do not add up. Every champion defending their belt on the same night would already be unprecedented. Adding “eight or nine” title fights on top of that turns the idea from ambitious into fantasy event.

The fact that Trump seemed to blur basic UFC structure into his sales pitch only added to the sense that he was chasing a viral headline first and reality second.

Rogan’s questions did not stop with the numbers on the bout sheet. He also zeroed in on what it would actually mean to stage a cage fight at the White House while a sitting president is in office.

“What kind of ——- security are they going to have for this?” he asked, before turning to Allen and asking if he wanted to fight on the card. Allen said no.

“Not really? Doesn’t surprise me,” Rogan replied. “A lot of weird pressure, security, protocols, all the extra —- in your mind before you go out and fight.”

The event is set to take place outdoors on the South Lawn. That might make for iconic photos, but it also raises a host of practical questions fighters usually do not have to think about.

“Also, you’re fighting outside. What if it’s hot and muggy? That’s gonna effect people,” Rogan said, continuing: “Who knows what is going to happen? I guess they will probably have to have some sort of a roof over it but what if it’s like 98 degrees outside? It’s June in DC, DC gets hot in the summer.”

Dana White has been one of Trump’s most vocal supporters and a longterm friend. Aside from the fact that Trump is a hardcore UFC fan, the event is certainly a political favor to White who backed him from day 1.