Former Staffers Expose What Really Happens Inside Donald Trump Jr.’s $500,000-a-Year ‘Secret’ Club

When Donald Trump Jr. founded the Executive Branch club in April 2025, it was meant to be for the elite of the elite. Months later, the club is living up to its name as only 50 members have been able to gain access after paying a staggering fee of $500,000.

Part of the reason why Donald Trump’s eldest son chose to open the club was to ensure the secrecy of clients, many of whom happen to be MAGA enthusiasts. While what happened at the club stayed at the club for months, details about what goes on behind the closed doors are now finally starting to come out.

According to the Daily Mail, staffers at the club are bound to remain silent about everything that happens at the club. However, the publication was able to reach out to former employees, who have revealed jaw-dropping information about the Executive Branch’s functioning.

🇺🇸 Donald Trump Jr. has co-founded a private club called “Executive Branch” in Washington, D.C., which charges $500,000 annually. pic.twitter.com/uKl36X04BQ — David Lavi Mattan (@digitbtc) October 28, 2025

The ex-workers have exposed that the club is exclusive for the ultra-rich, who have to pay a $500,000 annual fee to access its services. Not only that, even if you happen to have big money, it does not guarantee access as membership is by invitation only. The existing members vet billionaires who wish to join the club. That is probably why only 50 people have been able to secure the luxurious membership, that too, after a waiting period.

So what exactly do members get at the Executive Branch? Like other elite clubs in New York and Miami, this Washington, D.C. venue offers facilities such as boardrooms, restaurants, bars, gyms, and spas. But more importantly, it gives affluent members a place to have discussions and meetings in complete secrecy without fear of the media. Hence, while the most expensive New York club, the Arman, charges around $200,000 as an annual fee, Don Jr.’s club’s membership costs more than twice that amount.

Don Jr. and his partners wanted to make the club super exclusive. To make sure no unauthorized individuals enter the property, Secret Service members are reportedly employed at the club. The result? Even being a politician or a high-profile celebrity is not enough to secure access.

It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it* *Unless you’ve got $500,000 lying around pic.twitter.com/BAatA4ElKM — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) April 29, 2025

According to former employees, a respected official from the Middle East was not allowed to enter the venue because they did not have a membership. Meanwhile, people who are lucky enough to access the club do not shy away from flaunting their wealth. The club typically charges $700 for a tequila shot and $2,000 to $3,000 per glass for Japanese whisky.

And if the Executive Branch does not happen to have a particular liquor, members have enough money to bring their favourite brand of drink on a private jet. A source quoted by Daily Mail said, “One of the members… was so upset we didn’t have this specific wine – so he had his assistant fly on their private jet [on the day of the dinner] to his house in Florida and bring back a bottle of wine from his private collection… despite there being about 4,000 wines on the property.”

Don Jr. established the Executive Branch with 1789 Capital’s Omeed Malik and Christopher Buskirk, and the Witkoff brothers, Alex and Zach. The club was announced in April 2025 with an extravagant launch party attended by multiple members of the Trump administration. The members, however, include private citizens and not just government officials. Some notable personalities who have access to the club include Chamath Palihapitiya, Jeff Miller, and David O. Sacks.