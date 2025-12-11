Celebrities Who Couldn’t Stand Barack Obama — And Weren’t Afraid to Say It

Former U.S. President, Barack Obama, needs no special introduction—the Democrat who served as the 44th President of the United States from 2009 to 2017, left a long-lasting mark with the impeccable work he did under his leadership, from introducing the Affordable Care Act to dealing with the 2008 recession crisis and economic downfall, by implementing the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA).

The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act was enacted to prevent another financial crisis by imposing fresh rules. Under his administration, America also hunted down the world’s most wanted Osama bin Laden, who was responsible for the deadly 9/11 attacks. He was shot in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, has also done her share of work in her position. Together, they have set the bar high when it comes to showcasing the essence of true partnership in today’s time.

The couple today is what laymen call “couple goals.” Yet, as they say, there would be someone who would never value a person’s worth; there are people who dislike Barack Obama and his opinions.

Trump: They gave Obama the Nobel Peace Prize for absolutely nothing but destroying our country. My election was a much more important election pic.twitter.com/AcJhK9JCti — Acyn (@Acyn) October 9, 2025

According to Nicki Swift, many Americans opposed him for reasons ranging from ideological disagreements to racism. Unsurprisingly, Hollywood, like the country at large, was divided.

While Barack Obama had plenty of celebrity fans, he also faced criticism from several well-known figures. Politics is a game of convenience, and after all, a candidate is nothing but a product of the masses.

One of the most prominent early supporters turned critics was actor Matt Damon. After campaigning enthusiastically for Obama in 2008, Damon later expressed disappointment in his leadership. He publicly criticized Obama’s handling of his mandate and questioned his effectiveness. Yet he later admitted that he would prefer Obama over any other Republican candidate.

Similarly, veteran actress Angelina Jolie also voiced disapproval, particularly regarding Obama’s policy on Darfur, which she pointed out in a 2009 Newsweek op-ed. Her father, actor Jon Voight, went further, accusing Barack Obama of weakening the country and pushing it toward socialism.

Former President Obama is at it again, whining that America was “more unstable” under Trump’s leadership than any time in his life, while hypocritically lecturing about the “politicization” of institutions—like he didn’t weaponize the IRS and FBI during his own term: “We are… pic.twitter.com/N4T5uQmoKE — Mark Lewis (@Maga4liberty) December 3, 2025

Clint Eastwood also became a symbol of anti-Obama sentiment after his infamous 2012 Republican National Convention speech, in which he addressed an empty chair meant to represent the former President. Actor James Woods became known for his frequent anti-Obama tweets, calling the president “vile” and an “abomination.”

Rock musician Ted Nugent went to extreme rhetorical lengths, referring to Obama as a “subhuman mongrel.” Furthermore, on his popular sitcom “Last Man Standing,” conservative actor Tim Allen used humor to take repeated jabs at Obama, from mocking the Affordable Care Act to questioning the president’s leadership.

Consequently, his biggest rival, Trump, also adds to the list of people who dislike him. As soon as Trump came to power for his second term and found himself surrounded by sycophants, he repeatedly mentioned that he should have won the Nobel Peace Prize.

Back in October, the 79-year-old mentioned that he still does not know why Obama won the prize. “Obama got his Nobel so fast, and for what? Nobody even knew why,” he added.

Many political experts claimed that Trump aspires for endless legitimacy and maybe not so much power. Their rivalry isn’t just personal. It’s mostly political and somewhat rooted in realism.

As per MTD Training, owing to themes of Democratic ideology, Obama’s leadership style was represented with hope, resilience and the ability to tackle tense moments with calmness and presence of mind, unlike Trump’s more erratic style. During his tenure, the first African American President earned immense respect, despite a few people hating on him.

Today, he is still deeply involved in philanthropy through his foundation. He is known for his stellar writing and oration skills. His work in foreign diplomacy has left a lasting mark on America.