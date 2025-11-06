Donald Trump Clarifies ‘I’m Not Mean’ in Latest Rant Against Barack Obama

There’s hardly a critic President Donald Trump hasn’t picked on. From Democrats to Senate leaders, Trump has an opinion about everyone, and that’s not pleasing most of the time. Speaking in Miami on November 5, Donald Trump hit back at former President Barack Obama’s recent remarks, using the opportunity to downplay his economic achievements and criticize his predecessor’s legacy.

“I watched him the other day saying, ‘Donald Trump is a mean person.’ I’m not a mean person; he’s a mean person. He’s a divider,” Trump told the crowd at the America Business Forum.

Consequently, he also made fun of Obama’s library in Chicago. “He built it in not a particularly good location. He’s not into real estate-he doesn’t understand location.”

For those unfamiliar, Barack Obama’s Presidential library is being built and privately operated in the Jackson Park area on Chicago’s South Side. It will include extensive material from the Obama administration that will be available online.

The campus in Chicago will include a museum tower, public plaza, library/multi-use building, forum, event space, and access to park and transit infrastructure.

According to The Irish Star, netizens were quick to condemn Trump’s remarks, like always. One user on X (formerly Twitter) quipped, “Says the guy who bankrupted casinos.” At the same time, another joked, “Only Trump could turn a presidential library into a real estate critique.”

The American Business Forum was held in Miami’s Kaseya Center for two days. Set in the beautiful backdrop of Florida’s landscape, it drew people from all walks of life, like entertainment, business and global culture, including tennis player Serena Williams and footballer Lionel Messi.

Largely funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the forum featured an elaborate futuristic stage. It was designed to promote global collaboration on significant investment and innovation projects, aligning with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s broader economic vision.

Trump boasted about his leadership during his speech and claimed that it was the first anniversary of his one-year election. POTUS focused on what he called America’s economic resurgence under his leadership, claiming the U.S. is now “the envy of the globe.”

“These are the things you have to talk about,” he said. “If people don’t talk about them, you cannot do so well in elections,” he said. Trump also discussed his recent five-day trip to Asia, highlighting meetings in Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea, and claiming success in reducing trade tensions with China’s Xi Jinping.

The comments about America being the “envy of the globe” come despite backlash over the recent government shutdown, a major Democratic win during the recent Mayoral elections, whose results were announced on November 5, and the passport significantly losing its rank from the top 10.

Meanwhile, the long-standing rivalry between Donald Trump and Barack Obama made headlines even before these remarks. It’s been years since the 44th president left office, yet Trump does not seem to stop talking about him.

He dismissed Barack Obama’s Nobel Prize win, and amid Trump’s obsession with the peace prize ( which he did not win), he repeatedly belittled the former POTUS.

“Obama got his Nobel so fast, and for what? Nobody even knew why.” However, Obama has seldom spoken about Trump’s personal life and instead has focused on talking about his policies and his political trajectory, like any other member of an opposition party.

He recently warned people against the 79-year-old and his vision. Obama talked about what he envisions as Trump’s authoritarian streak gets harsher and the toll it’s taken on everyday Americans.

Do you think Trump’s disdain for Obama stems from jealousy, or is it just another PR tactic to retain the spotlight?