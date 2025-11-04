Donald Trump Warns of Dire Consequences for NYC if Zohran Mamdani Wins Mayoral Election

Donald Trump declared on Monday that if Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the mayoral elections in New York City, he will restrict federal funds. The POTUS has urged voters to vote for former Governor Andrew Cuomo instead. On Truth Social, he blasted it was “highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required.”

Donald Trump wants Cuomo to win. However, whether his wishes will come true or not all depends on the polling, which for now shows Mr. Mamdani leading against the former Governor. Cuomo is running as an independent after losing to Zohran Mamdani in the Democratic Primary.

BREAKING 🚨 Donald Trump JUST ENDED Zohran Mamdani in a single post and calls for everyone to vote for Andrew Cuomo, there is no choice DO NOT VOTE FOR COMMUNIST MAMDANI SAVE NEW YORK CITY pic.twitter.com/y9nlMwJxgr — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) November 3, 2025

Donald Trump wants voters to vote for him instead of the Republican nominee, Curtis Sliwa. The Republican POTUS believes that voting for Sliwa will only help Mamdani. On Monday, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “We must also remember this — A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani.”

“Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him and hope he does a fantastic job.”

In his post, Trump called the self-described democratic socialist a “communist.” He wrote, “If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival! It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don’t want to send, as President, good money after bad.”

Trump: Zohran Mamdani needs money from me to fulfill his communist agenda — and he won’t be getting any of it. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eZsbjbTCNV — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 29, 2025

The POTUS continued, “It is my obligation to run the Nation, and it is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win. His principles have been tested for over a thousand years, and never once have they been successful.”

“I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE. He was nothing as an Assemblyman, ranked at the bottom of the class and, as Mayor of potentially, again, the Greatest City in the World, HE HAS NO CHANCE to bring it back to its former Glory!”