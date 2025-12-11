Republican Rebellion Falls Flat – House Still Passes $901B Defense Bill

On Wednesday, the House passed the National Defense Authorization Act, a new defense bill, after a vote of 312 to 112. As per Fox News, 18 Republicans and 94 Democrats voted “no” on the legislation that authorizes $901 billion in War Department spending. The bill now heads to the Senate, where it will replace the existing Pentagon funding rules.

All Democrats voted no on the earlier procedural rule vote. However, it barely passed 215-211 at the 11th hour following the Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla, Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., Lauren Boebert, R-Colo, all changing their votes from no to yes.

According to recent reports, House and Senate leaders have already come to a mutual understanding on the bill, which means it should come into effect smoothly and also reach Donald Trump‘s desk without any further issues.

This week we are voting on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that funds our military and it’s, once again, filled with American’s hard earned tax dollars used to fund foreign aid and foreign country’s wars. These American People are $38 Trillion in debt, suffering… pic.twitter.com/Rgbcrvy7aY — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 8, 2025

The bill initially faced backlash from hardcore conservatives who deemed the decision to include Ukraine funding at $400 million per year for two years as useless. In addition, the omission of a provision that would ban the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency didn’t sit well with hardline conservatives.

The CBDC prohibition was pushed as a privacy and civil-liberties measure. Many conservatives argued that the government-issued digital dollar could allow federal agencies to monitor individual transactions and even restrict some if needed.

The bill also put strict provisions on Donald Trump attempting to reduce troop presence in Europe and South Korea, or pausing military aid to Ukraine. In addition, the legislation would limit one quarter of Pete Hegseth‘s travel budget until the Pentagon delivers the raw footage of the Pacific and Caribbean sea strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats near Venezuela.

House Republicans just passed the National Defense Authorization Act to advance President Trump’s Peace Through Strength agenda. We voted to make 15 of President Trump’s executive orders PERMANENT! 💪 pic.twitter.com/rYYsBCq9Jj — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) December 10, 2025

Speaker Mike Johnson is in favor of provisions that eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), offer a 4% pay rise to enlisted troops, eliminate $20 billion in spending on “obsolete programs” and “Pentagon bureaucracy”, as well as policies that crack down on China.

The new bill also includes a non-defense provision which would require the FBI to disclose when the agency is investigating the candidates for federal office. This legislation also mandates biennial reports comparing China’s global diplomatic presence to that of the United States.