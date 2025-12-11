‘The Daily Show’ Host Skewers Trump’s ‘I Love Miners’ Comment With Brutal Epstein Joke

Tit for tat for President Trump? Well, it seems like so!

“The Daily Show” correspondent Desi Lydic poked fun at Donald Trump for veering off-topic during his recent “affordability” rally at a casino hotel in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Lydic aired clips of Trump’s unusual remarks, including his latest nickname for Joe Biden and his assertion that Black people “know a scam better than anybody.”

“At least no one was thinking about the Epstein files anymore,” she joked. These remarks came after Trump had repeatedly been in the news for his impulsive behavior in front of the media.

Over the last few weeks, he has mocked former President Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe” and insulted female reporters from major media outlets, as well as continued his age-old habit of issuing blunt and vague threats both online and offline.

According to The HuffPost, Desi Lydic showed a viral, out-of-context clip circulating online in which Trump says, “For miners, do we love miners? I love miners.” Because he appears to say “minors,” the line has triggered widespread mockery.

Lydic kept a straight face as she responded, joking: “We know, we all saw the birthday card,” alongside an image of Trump’s alleged birthday message to the late Jeffrey Epstein. She mocked the 79-year-old in a subtle, humorous way, giving him a taste of his own medicine.

Host Lydic also recounted watching Fox News‘ live broadcast with closed captions enabled. In a moment, she emphasized was “completely real,” the captioner initially typed “minors” before hastily deleting the mistake. “Delete, delete, delete!” she narrated, as the studio audience burst into laughter.

“Whoopsie! That’s what Fox gets for hiring Prince Andrew to do the captions,” Lydic added.

For those unfamiliar, the Kentucky native is a senior correspondent on the popular satirical show. She bagged three Emmy Awards: one as a host of The Daily Show, and two as the host and producer of the short-form YouTube series “The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains”.

Jeffrey Epstein was convicted of trafficking underage girls and was kept at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan, where he died under mysterious circumstances in 2019.

As news about the Epstein files (sensitive documents containing names of influential figures allegedly involved in the racket) went viral, Trump’s name also came to light.

The President has been photographed with Epstein on several other occasions, including at Mar-a-Lago in 1997 and 2000, as well as at multiple Victoria’s Secret events in New York in 1997.

The Trump administration has been under immense scrutiny to release the controversial Epstein Files ever since the news spread like wildfire. Trump has repeatedly denied ties with Epstein despite old pictures of them together.

Reportedly, the late wealthy financier and former real estate magnate were close friends for decades before the mid-2000s, before Epstein was convicted for his crimes, according to The Daily Beast.

Some outlets also claimed that Donald Trump met First Lady Melania through Epstein, and the two often spent time in his private jet during their whirlwind period of courtship.

Either way, for better or worse, Trump seems to be enjoying all the attention he’s receiving from the intense speculation. After all, he’s one of the most popular political figures in the world right now!