Donald Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is back in the headlines. This time, the House Oversight Committee reignited discussion with a 238-page birthday book that was compiled for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003.

The House Oversight Committee has published a collection of notes, jokes, and photographs from Epstein’s wide social circle and his influential high society friends. However, what interests the nation most is the letter with a signature that bears an uncanny resemblance to that of Donald Trump’s.

The letter has a handwritten note under the sketch of a woman, and it reads, “A pal is a wonderful thing, Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret.” However, the White House has denied that it is Trump’s signature and picked out the favorite word from its vocabulary and called it a ‘hoax’.

To say that the note was a generic birthday wish among pals would be the most deceptive statement, given that the note came with imagery of a naked woman. Given the history and accusations of abuse and sex trafficking surrounding Epstein, even after his death, critics find this note diabolical.

Oversight Democrats have released Donald Trump’s alleged birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein. The President previously denied writing it. pic.twitter.com/0OUQLyhodw — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 8, 2025

On one of the other pages of the book, Jeffrey Epstein can be seen with a novelty check from DJ Trump. In the picture, Epstein stands with one of Mar-a-Lago’s frequent guests and businessman Joel Pashcow. Under the image is a handwritten note by Pashcow that reads, “Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women! Sells ‘fully depreciated’ [redacted] to Donald Trump for $22,500. Showed early ‘people skills’ too. Even though I handled the deal, I got no money or the girl!”

The name of the woman has been redacted from the image. The crude mockery of a woman’s decency and the crude language these men use to discuss women in general is anything but boys’ talk or locker room talk, as once Melania Trump once called it.

NEW PAGE FROM EPSTEIN’S BIRTHDAY BOOK: Epstein and a longtime Mar-a-Lago member joking about selling a “fully depreciated” woman to Donald Trump for $22,500. pic.twitter.com/iEMNSRX7X8 — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) September 8, 2025

No man of decent upbringing or society talks about women being traded off as of “depreciated” quality goods.

If the check was from Trump to Epstein in exchange for the woman, it would highlight the kind of relationship President Trump and the disgraced financier Epstein shared, no matter what Trump or Mike Johnson might claim.

The White House has, however, dismissed the material published and presented in front of the public and called it an attempt to target President Trump. They have called it fabricated and politically motivated.

President Trump filed a $10 billion dollar lawsuit against the @WSJ, its owners, publisher and two reporters, for reporting the existence of the letter, apparently produced below in compliance with subpoena, which he denied existed. https://t.co/bPhyqDE5S5 — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) September 8, 2025

Trump’s team has called all the evidence presented a hoax and threatened to sue the Wall Street Journal for $10 billion for defamation and slander of character, as the WSJ was first to report on the published book.

His team has also claimed that Trump’s signature on the check is forged. They have added that Donald Trump has time and again confirmed that he has condemned Epstein’s actions and severed ties with him in the mid-2000s.

Yet, these statements have done nothing to contain the loud noises of scandal and controversy reverberating across Washington. House Democrats argue that the book underscores the need for full public release of the Epstein files and complete transparency.

The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire “Birthday Card” story is false. As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 8, 2025

They have claimed that the public has a right to know the names of everyone who has ever been involved with Jeffrey Epstein in his empire of abuse, regardless of their political affiliations. If made public, these revelations related to Epstein will have the maximum effect on Donald Trump, who is currently holding the highest office in the nation and has created a persona of integrity and one true Christian among his followers.

The imagery presented may or may not be authentic. Still, its relevance to Trump’s life, given the past allegation of sexual assault and his behavior with underage girls during various events, could definitely put President Trump in a precarious position.