Melania Trump’s Rings Are Worth a Fortune – The Real Cost Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Melania Trump has long been known for her exquisite style choices. The First Lady of the United States owns a stunning collection of precious jewels that often takes her glamour to another level. Two of these jewels that frequently grab everyone’s attention are her engagement and wedding rings, gifted by none other than President Donald Trump.

When Trump proposed to Melania in 2004, he was already a tycoon in the real estate and entertainment fields. While nobody doubted his purchasing power, the engagement ring he bought turned out to be even pricier than anyone imagined.

According to jewelry expert Maxwell Stone, Melania’s 25-carat emerald cut diamond ring costs a whopping $4 million. While most people can manage to get a 1-carat ring for their loved ones, Trump made sure to go above and beyond. He chose to propose to his lady-love with a gem from the luxury brand Graff that reportedly cost $1.5 million in 2004.

Melania Trump in Pucci with her HUGE engagement ring – 2017 (she wears just her wedding band now) pic.twitter.com/kotrOPLSmb — Keeping Up With The Trumps (@KUWTTRUMPS) July 9, 2025

After the couple made their relationship official, Trump had an interview with The New York Times in 2005. During the conversation, the President claimed that Graff waived the cost of the ring in exchange for recognition. The brand, however, denied the claims and said it means strictly business and does not give favors to anyone.

Two decades later, Maxwell Stone estimates the ring’s worth as $4 million. Shortly after Melania turned heads by flaunting her rings at Trump’s second inauguration in January 2025, Stone spoke to HELLO! Magazine about the First Lady’s prized possessions.

He said, “Set in platinum, the sleek, elongated shape of the emerald cut highlights the diamond’s exceptional clarity and brilliance. Reportedly sourced from Graff, this exquisite piece also mirrors the rising popularity of emerald cut diamonds, which offer a striking yet classic design. I’d estimate its value to be an impressive $4 million.”

Melania’s wedding band for her marriage to Donald Trump.

The ring is white emerald cut diamond in platinum, 13 carats total. #OnlyMelania #MelaniaTrump Photo: Stephen Lovekin. pic.twitter.com/FjNigdHioS — ONLY MELANIA (@OnlyMelaniaTR) April 9, 2025

If the 25-carat piece wasn’t enough, Trump once again expressed his love for Melania by gifting her a 13-carat diamond ring with a platinum base on their wedding in January 2005. The band, featuring 15 emerald-cut diamonds, was reportedly sourced from Graff once again. The piece of jewelry carried an exorbitant price tag and is valued at $250,000.

Stone talked about the wedding band in his interview and highlighted that it is just as exquisite as the engagement ring. He said, “While wedding bands are typically subtle in nature, Melania’s is anything but. Also reportedly from Graff, her platinum band features 15 emerald-cut diamonds weighing a total of 13 carats. With such remarkable craftsmanship, I’d estimate its worth to be around $250,000.”

While her engagement and wedding bands are already a hot topic of discussion among the public, Melania Trump possesses another valuable jewelry piece that many people aren’t aware of. To celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in 2015, Trump bought another 25-carat ring for her by shelling out $3 million.

Melania now boasts of wearing one of the most expensive engagement rings in the world. With a $4 million engagement band, a $250,000 wedding band, and a $3 million anniversary ring, the First Lady proves that diamonds are indeed her love language.