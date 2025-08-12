Diamond Expert Exposes Which Trump Woman Ended Up with the ‘Lowest Quality’ Engagement Ring! And It’s Worth Nearly 30 Times the National Average

Among the Trump family, engagement rings are both lavish and eye-catching, but the quality and value vary significantly between family members. According to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, who talked to The List, the Trump women’s engagement rings all feature large and expensive diamonds, but “large size alone doesn’t guarantee top quality. Some big diamonds have lower clarity or color grades.”

He also emphasized that lab grown diamonds are “difficult to distinguish from a natural diamond but have a smaller price tag.” Fried admitted that assessing a diamond’s quality is challenging without handling the stone or examining a detailed close-up photo.

Ivanka Trump’s engagement ring from Jared Kushner is estimated by Fried to have the smallest stone among Trump women, with a value around $150,000 and a size near 5.5 carats. As Fried notes, “Ivanka’s ring appears to feature the smallest stone, which suggests it’s likely the least expensive.”

In stark contrast stands Melania Trump’s engagement ring, which Fried declares is “the clear showstopper: a colossal emerald-cut diamond estimated at 15 carats and worth around $1.5 million.” He underlines that “its sheer size and clarity command attention from across a room.”

Moving to Lara Trump (Eric Trump’s wife) and Tiffany Trump (Michael Boulos’s wife), Fried suggests both of their engagement rings are “likely about 7 carats and $200,000.”

It’s notable that even the “lowest quality” ring among Trump women is exceptionally valuable by general standards. Fried highlights that the average amount spent by Americans on engagement rings is about $5,200 (according to The Knot 2024 Jewelry & Engagement Study), making Ivanka’s estimated $150,000 ring nearly 30 times more expensive than average.

Despite the difference in price, all the rings worn by the different Trump women are above average, when it comes to quality and the money spent behind them. Given the fact that the Trumps are among one of the wealthiest, it is natural that the family would be spending millions when it comes to rings for the ladies.

Renovations to the White House Rose Garden ordered by President Trump, which included replacing the lawn with white pave stones as well as updated garden beds, appear to be nearing completion, with work expected to conclude in August. pic.twitter.com/u0XIg7HrCy — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 31, 2025

Melania’s ring being the most expansive also makes sense in terms of Donald Trump’s personal taste and choices. The American President is not really a fan of quiet luxury and has always been loud while displaying his wealth. Therefore, giving Melania a hugely expensive and attention grabbing ring seems like a natural decision for Trump.

As Trump gave Melania a ring that is huge and impossible to miss, he is now renovating The White House in a way that would grab everyone’s attention and not really in a good way. It seems that he would like to wrap The White House in gold and give it a makeover that aligns it with the style that his personal property Mar-e-Lagoo has.