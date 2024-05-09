When Amy Adams Strictly Rejected to Hug Brad Pitt, Becoming “The First Woman Ever” to Do So

Amy Adams, popular for her acclaimed performances and numerous accolades, added a unique title to her list of achievements - the first woman ever to reject a hug from Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt. Long back, the actress shared this amusing anecdote during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, captivating the audience with her hilarious encounter with the A-list star.

While Adams was apparently on the show to discuss her role in the film Vice, where she portrayed former Second Lady Lynne Cheney opposite Christian Bale as Dick Cheney, it was her story about rejecting a hug from Pitt that stole the limelight.

Pitt’s production company, Plan B, was indulged in producing Vice, and host Jimmy Kimmel was curious to know if Pitt had a hands-on role in the production. Adams confirmed that he did, recalling the day Pitt visited the set. However, the unexpected turn of events made this encounter truly memorable.

Before The curious case of Benjamin Button actor Pitt’s arrival, the ambiance on set changed dramatically as the news of his visit spread among the women. The Woman in the Window actress Adams humorously noted that all the women, except herself, put on lip gloss and were ‘skipping’ in anticipation. To make the incident more interesting, Adams was in the middle of portraying an older Lynne Cheney, complete with "70-year-old Lynne makeup" and a costume that added a few pounds.

As if that weren't enough, the Justice League fame star Adams had just received a diagnosis of pink eye. She recalled the incident, “I have seen him before, but every time you’re thinking it’s going to be like A River Runs Through It,” she told Kimmel. “You imagine yourself looking really pretty in, like, a white nightgown. But that wasn’t the case. I was in my fat suit with pink eye.”

According to the sources of Time, when Once upon a time in Hollywood actor Pitt came to greet her on set, the situation took a surprising turn. Expecting to get a warm greeting from Adams, Pitt went in for a hug, not aware of Adam’s recent pink eye diagnosis.

Adams quickly had to make a decision as she could not let Pitt hug her due to the contagious condition. As she amusingly revealed to Kimmel, "And that’s when I became the first woman in history to reject a hug from Brad Pitt."

The story showcases Adams' quick wit and humor in navigating unexpected situations, even when faced with an encounter with one of Hollywood's most iconic stars. The audience was treated to a delightful tale that adds a humorous twist to the typical celebrity interaction, proving once again that Amy Adams knows how to leave a lasting impression both on and off the screen.

