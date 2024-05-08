Netizens Call Trump a 'Disgusting Pig' for Saying He and Ivanka Share 'Sex' as a Common Interest

As per US Weekly's report, Donald Trump quipped that he and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, share 'sex' as a common interest. This moment unfolded during a taped The Wendy Williams Show segment in February 2013. The playful banter occurred when Williams posed an unexpected question to Ivanka during a game of Q&A. She asked, “What’s the favorite thing you have in common with your father?” To this, Ivanka answered, “Either real estate or golf.” However, Donald added, “Well, I was going to say sex, but I can’t relate that to her.” Now, resurfacing again, the viral video clip has created a wave of disgust among internet users, who are reacting to Donald's statement.

An X user shared the video clip and wrote, "Shortly before he raw-dogged Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump told her she reminded him of Ivanka. Here’s the cringeworthy moment when Pumpkin McPornhumper said the favorite thing he had in common with his daughter was “sex.” Disgusting pig."

Someone else bashed the GOP frontrunner: "As a father of grown up daughters this is just so utterly gross." He then added, "Coupled with all the other creepy things he has said about Ivanka, I just will never understand the blind devotion by so many outspoken "Christian" supporters. Not to mention today's testimony in court!"

Once again, Donald Trump tells a woman he's about to have sex with that she reminds him of his daughter Ivanka 🤮#TrumpTrial pic.twitter.com/riCYdnPnah — Ness (@TheReverendNess) May 7, 2024

Another user said, "That he goes straight to sex when speaking of his daughter should tell everyone how unfit he is to lead a cult, much less the USA." A fourth user commented, "How the f-ck is that even funny? Why are people laughing about something so perverted? Even his daughter laughed. My daughter would have slapped my face and probably never spoken to me again."

So just before trump took out his tiny mushroom and had unprotected sex with Stormy, he told her that she reminded him of his daughter Ivanka. Nothing deranged or creepy about that, right? Trump is a perverted slug. — Steve Erickson (@streebc) May 7, 2024

However, this suggestive comment wasn't the first instance of the real estate mogul's controversial remarks about Ivanka. Donald has previously made other questionable comments about his daughter. In a 2004 conversation with Howard Stern, Donald agreed when asked if Stern could describe Ivanka as a 'piece of ass.' While talking to Stern on his show, Donald also said, "You know who's one of the great beauties of the world, according to everybody. And I helped create her. Ivanka. My daughter, Ivanka. She's six feet tall, she's got the best body." Furthermore, another incident took place while Donald was promoting The Apprentice on The View in March 2006.

As a father of grown up daughters this is just so utterly gross. Coupled with all the other creepy things he has said about Ivanka, I just will never understand the blind devotion by so many outspoken "Christian" supporters. Not to mention today's testimony in court!🤦‍♂️ — Mid Mike B (@mikeb26and352) May 7, 2024

When asked how he would react if Ivanka appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine, Donald replied that his response would depend on the content inside the magazine. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, he added, “Although she does have a very nice figure. I’ve said that if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps, I would be dating her.”

Meanwhile, in the clip from The Wendy Williams Show, Donald expressed his support for the then-First Lady Michelle Obama. He also shared his opinion on her hairstyle, stating his disapproval of her bangs, as per the Daily Mail's report. He said, "I think she's a wonderful woman and a beautiful woman, I like her hair better the other way. She'd look great both ways."