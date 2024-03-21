Republicans React with Outrage to NBC Executive's Controversial Remark About Barron Trump

Former NBC executive Mike Sington ignited a firestorm on social media with his controversial statement regarding Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump. Sington suggested that Barron, who turned 18 recently, was now "fair game" for criticism.

"Barron Trump turns 18 today. He’s fair game now," Sington wrote on Wednesday. Sington promptly removed the tweet following a significant outcry from those who criticized him for the disturbing message. He said he meant "fair game" about press criticism, but some interpreted it as an invitation for harm to come to Barron. Sington expressed regret for his stupid remarks and assured Newsweek that he never meant to incite or "wish physical harm on anyone." Sington developed and produced the studio tour experience over his thirty years as director of operations at Universal, up to 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mike Sington (@MikeSington) back peddles his comments about wanting to date Barron Trump, a recent child who turned 18.



Many are calling on authorities to investigate Mike following his questionable comments, saying it raises suspicions. pic.twitter.com/sBfpyHkKp2 — Anthony Hughes (@CallMeAntwan) March 21, 2024

For most of his upbringing, Barron has been kept out of the spotlight because a significant piece of his adolescence occurred during his father Donald Trump's White House term, where the family's focus on shielding him from public scrutiny amidst the intense media attention surrounding the presidency became paramount, leading to Barron's limited exposure to the public eye.

But wait... It's much worse than we thought...



It appears NBC Exec Mike Sington has a very creepy obsession with Barron Trump going back years. https://t.co/cPKKwjKscE pic.twitter.com/i3Ba8293pW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 20, 2024

He was the first boy to grow up in the White House since JFK Jr in 1963 - and Barron has lived through many of his family's scandals in his teen years. In January 2018, he was not yet 12 when the media was engulfed by porn star Stormy Daniels's bombshell claims that she had an affair with Donald just four months after Barron was born. During his presidency, Trump's most ardent critics even resorted to criticizing the young boy as a means of attacking his father. Due to their public personas, Trump's adult children from prior marriages have drawn criticism; however, Barron has escaped most of this because of his young age.

SHOCK REPORT: ⚠️ Former Senior Executive at NBCUniversal and self proclaimed top Hollywood insider Mike Sington drops CREEPY X POST targeting now 18 -year-old Barron Trump..



THOUGHTS? pic.twitter.com/wQUmekkarl — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) March 20, 2024

Following his words today, Sington received hundreds of scathing comments right away. "This is super creepy," wrote Garrett Ventry, a former senior communications advisor to the Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee. "This creepy NBC guy is completely broken," stated Michael R. Caputo, a former assistant secretary of public affairs for the Department of Health and Human Services. I wonder if he has kids? Nephews? Nieces? How old are they? Former GOP Representative Byron Donalds' assistant Javon A. Price wrote, "You sound like a creep dude."

In his apology, "I posted he was ‘fair game’ now, meaning, as an adult, he’s ‘fair game’ for criticism from the press," as per The Daily Mail.

When his father was elected President, he was just ten years old, and Melania had to consider giving up her quiet and secluded life in New York as First Lady. Barron was unable to complete his school year, so she famously insisted on remaining in the Big Apple for nearly the whole first five months of Trump's administration, leaving Trump alone in Washington, DC.