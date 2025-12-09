Donald Trump Blows Up at Female Reporter Again — Calls Her “ Most Obnoxious” in Heated Moment

Donald Trump is back to attacking reporters, and this time, his target was ABC’s Rachel Scott. On Monday, he snapped at the journalist during a roundtable meeting. He branded her as “the most obnoxious” and a “terrible” reporter. His comments came after Rachel pointed out an inconsistency in one of his previous statements, as reported by The Independent.

Last week, the president said that he would have “no problem” releasing the video of a recent boat strike incident. However, on Monday, he backtracked on his statement, even denying that he ever made such a comment. This denial came after Scott confronted the president about the footage. After the POTUS refuted his statement, he shifted to personal attacks against the ABC journalist.

This is ABC News reporter Rachel Scott! She ask Donald Trump the right questions about releasing the full video of that strike on Sept 2nd and Trump started melting down and lashing out at her, calling her an obnoxious person! RETWEET if you stand with her! pic.twitter.com/PjONlKROE3 — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) December 8, 2025

“Let me just tell you, you are an obnoxious – actually a terrible reporter,” Donald Trump told Rachel Scott when she asked the same question for the second time, according to a report by the Express.

However, just minutes after lashing out against Scott, the President went back to his rant against the Democrats. He accused the Democrats were blocking the confirmation of U.S. Attorneys.

This is not the first time Trump has lashed out at a reporter. In fact, critics would say the Republican leader has lately been heavily engaged in attacking journalists. Just some weeks ago, he lashed out at a female Bloomberg journalist while addressing reporters on board his Air Force One. The reporter asked the POTUS about the Epstein files and, in particular, his reaction towards the declassification of the documents. However, instead of answering her question, Trump made an offensive remark. “Quiet, piggy,” he said, sparking massive backlash the following days.

BREAKING: In a shocking moment, Trump crashes out on ABC reporter Rachel Scott who asks him if he approves releasing the boat strike video. “Let me just tell you — you are an obnoxious– a terrible reporter.” Totally unhinged.pic.twitter.com/bR70QibNPj — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) December 8, 2025

He also recently attacked CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, who is a known Trump critic. She asked the President about the growing tensions between the United States and Venezuela, especially due to his administration’s constant airstrikes on the Pacific and Caribbean Seas. The POTUS posted a long attack on the journalist on his Truth Social.

“Caitlin Collin’s of Fake News CNN, always Stupid and Nasty, asked me why the new Ballroom was costing more money than originally thought one year ago,” he wrote, intentionally misspelling her name.

“I said because it is going to be double the size, and the quality of finishes and interiors has been brought to the highest level. Also, the column SPAN has been substantially increased for the purpose of viewing. It is actually under budget and ahead of schedule, as my jobs always are,” he added.