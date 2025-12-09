‘NATO Calls Me ‘Daddy’,’ Trump Boasts About Emerging Allies, Spending and Stakes

In a blunt, wide-ranging interview reported by Politico and amplified across outlets, President Donald Trump said NATO “calls me daddy” as he boasted about forcing allies to raise their defense spending. He also argued that Europe is struggling because of its own migration and economic policies.

Trump’s line echoed a moment earlier this year, per ABC News, when a European leader joked, “Sometimes, daddy has to use strong words,” after praising moments of forceful diplomacy. At the time, Trump had joked right along with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. “You have to use strong language… Every so often you have to use a certain word,” Trump explained how a daddy disciplines his kids.

In the Politico interview with Dasha Burns, the president used that exchange to argue his pressure campaign worked. NATO members agreed to higher contributions, and some moved to invest more in defense and industry. Per Mediaite, Trump then framed that as a political and strategic win he wants credited to his leadership.

“NATO calls me Daddy.” – President Trump 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yofoVSzxmQ — Your Press Intern (@YourPressIntern) December 9, 2025

The president went further, per The New Republic. He slammed European migration policies and described some leaders as “weak” for adopting what he sees as open-border approaches. In his view, these policies damage national unity.

Trump then pointed to London Mayor Sadiq Khan who has a Pakistani heritage as an example to illustrate his point. According to him, the election of the mayor was a “disaster. Trump said that Khan was “elected because so many people have come in. They vote for him now.”

This is gold 😂 NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, referred to Trump as “daddy” when describing how Trump forced Israel and Iran to stop fighting. A reporter then asked Trump if he is the “daddy” of our NATO allies, and Rubio can’t hold it in. Trump is the world’s “daddy”. pic.twitter.com/C0nSC01gUM — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) June 25, 2025

Trump told Burns that he strengthened U.S.’s position over their allies by pressing for spending commitment. This is a line he often repeats at rallies and in one-on-one interviews.

The president believed that he could say a lot about European elections (given his NATO-given daddy status) and explained why he thought his input was valuable. “I mean, I have a lot to say about it. Look, I raised, you know, GDP from 2 percent to 5%; the 2 % they weren’t paying and the 5% they are paying. And they’re paying it because when we send things over, NATO pays for it, and I assume they give it to Ukraine,” Trump said.

Number 47 then quickly pivoted and spoke about his new peace plan that he said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy still had to read. While other Ukrainian leaders were supposedly in favor of the proposal, they still had not committed to it. Trump also felt that like other European leaders, Ukraine’s head honchos “talk but they don’t produce, and the war just keeps going on and on.”

“NATO calls me Daddy” says Trump. He says European leaders are weak. Try to keep from gagging. Meanwhile Europe is helping Zelenskyy try & win the war, while Trump sits on his ass sucking up to the ex KGB. Europe using Russian frozen assets to buy military equipment best revenge pic.twitter.com/yCWF7rzTV6 — Dorothy Nauroth (@DDuttonNauroth) December 9, 2025

Trump also couldn’t resist taking a swipe at Zelenskyy, saying, “They haven’t had an election in a long time.” He then also pointed out, “You know, they talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where it’s not a democracy anymore.”

Trump’s “daddy” line quickly became a viral soundbite. For some U.S. voters, the image of allies footing more of the bill is a clear political win. For many foreign policy watchers, the line underscores how Trump centers personal leverage and deal-making in international affairs. Indeed, it is a style that wins headlines and divides opinion.