Erika Kirk Debuts Striking New Look — And Everyone’s Thinking Kimberly Guilfoyle

Erika Kirk organized a Turning Point USA party at Mar-a-Lago this past weekend, and it looked like she took a page from Kimberly Guilfoyle’s book when deciding on her look. According to Nicki Swift, Charlie Kirk’s widow donned an embellished black “L’Artiste Midi-Dress” from Zhivago for the black-tie gala.

Per the outlet, the brand has described the dress as “a fitted silhouette crafted of embellished mesh and stitched satin paneling.” It also mentioned “a stand collar and strong shoulders” as one of the outfit’s striking features.

Photos from the party showed Kirk clad in a black bodycon adorned with lace and glitter, with prominent shoulder pads attached to the dress. As noted by Nicki Swift, the outfit looked like Balenciaga’s 2015 blazer dress joined hands with Herve Leger’s 2008 gowns to produce a fresh ensemble.

BREAKING: Turning Point USA hosted a $10,000-a-plate black-tie gala at Mar-a-Lago this weekend in Charlie Kirk’s name, with attendees saying, “You’re about to see what Erika Kirk is capable of. She’s a gift from God to our nation.” pic.twitter.com/ljMo7tWcAr — The General (@GeneralMCNews) December 8, 2025



Kirk’s dress also reminded us of one of Kimberly Guilfoyle’s signature looks. It actually looked strikingly similar to the viral semi-transparent, body-hugging dress Guilfoyle wore to a Thanksgiving party in Greece last month.

It is not known whether Erika Kirk actually turned to Guilfoyle for fashion advice when shopping for the Turning Point USA gala, but the latter would certainly be nothing short of impressed upon seeing Kirk channeling her style.

US Ambassador in Athens sparks a stir with a sheer dress The new US Ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, became the unexpected star of a Thanksgiving event hosted by the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce. The focus wasn’t on her speech but on her outfit — a sheer… pic.twitter.com/XPmsi8yYXg — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 27, 2025



The Turning Point Gala wasn’t the first instance of Kirk leaning towards Guilfoyle’s style. The podcaster has shown love for sheer and lacey patterns of late. She previously donned a black lace suit during her appearance on the “Megyn Kelly Live” tour.

Kirk also attended Donald Trump‘s proclamation of a National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk, wearing a sheer blouse atop a spaghetti-strap dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk1776)



Throughout this year, Erika Kirk leaned towards embracing lacy looks for her public appearances. While it is not known whether Guilfoyle plays a part in Kirk’s wardrobe choices, the duo seems to get along well. The US Ambassador to Greece has shown plenty of support for Kirk on Instagram. More recently, she took to the platform to wish her on her birthday.