Donald Trump’s Hands Under Scrutiny, Swelling and Bruises Raise Alarm Online

President Donald Trump’s hands are back in the spotlight once more, this time because eagle-eyed viewers noticed what appeared to be an oddly swollen, almost cankle-like right hand, along with a new bruise on his left hand.

The President continues to draw attention as online chatter grows about his reportedly deteriorating health. Many are questioning the well-being of the 47th President, especially after this latest observation.

It started when Donald Trump was photographed accepting the FIFA Peace Prize on December 5, 2025, shortly before the Kennedy Center Honors the next day. Trump, usually known for his firm, iron grip handshake, did the opposite: he gave a surprisingly soft handshake – very unlike him!

While shaking hands after receiving his potty training medal, people are noticing Trumps swollen, bruised hand with a bandage on it. Looks like post IV infusion bruising and edema with a bandaid over the needle site. pic.twitter.com/BetoSiNe9s — Bodes Galaxy 🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@GalaxyBodes) December 6, 2025

Users online were quick to zoom in on his right hand, which did appear swollen and unusually large, and they had plenty to say about it. One user asked, “Right hand swollen to the size of a catcher’s mitt and a big old bandage on the back of it. What’s happening to Trump?”

Another commented, “He’s got old.” A third person offered a more detailed explanation, pointing toward possible infusions and suggesting, “Probably he’s on anti-coagulants, so the cannula site is more likely to bruise, and he’s covered it with a plaster.”

The user continued and joked, “More interesting, what regular infusion is he having? Maybe something to enhance his orange glow?”

People also noticed a strange bruise on Trump’s left hand, which isn’t new, especially since he’s been seen with either cakey makeup or a plaster covering the spot.

Commenters echoed similar observations, with many agreeing it could be from IV transfusions. However, one user suggested the President might be on blood thinners, writing, “He has comoudin hands. Blood thinners make you bruise like this…”

Earlier this year, Trump’s physician released an official statement diagnosing him with chronic venous insufficiency, as reported in a White House memorandum. The doctor addressed earlier concerns and maintained that the President was in “excellent health.”

This was Trump at the G7

👀 at his right hand

How it’s swollen compared to the left

Now look at the close up

He’s covering his hematoma with MAKEUP

trying to hide the bruising

THEY ARE 🤥 TO U GUY’s

The man is unwell @FarmLadyFarm .. weren’t u just saying that

Bingo, my friend pic.twitter.com/jCiafQW0wS — Jacquie_RN 🩺 🇨🇦 🌷🌸👒 (@jacquie_rn) June 18, 2025

Donald Trump supporters have also highlighted other alleged indicators of declining health, such as when he dropped papers at the G7 Summit earlier this year, walked slowly, and mispronounced names including his mispronunciation of Gloria Gaynor’s name at the recent Kennedy Honors Ceremony. In addition, the new bruises and swollen hand have fueled online speculation, leaving many confused about what is happening with Trump.

According to a recent BBC report, despite ongoing speculation and theories about Trump’s health, the Head of State has undergone another medical examination. This time, the evaluation focused on his heart and brain rather than his hands.

🚨President Trump remains in excellent health “This level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump’s age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health.” pic.twitter.com/wQ0tqc9J5w — Red Line News (@RedLineNewsUSA) December 1, 2025

According to physician Captain Sean Barbabella, Trump “remains in overall excellent health.” His angiogram and MRI showed no abnormalities, reinforcing assurances about his health.

While Donald Trump and his administration remain confident about his physical and mental well-being, social media users continue to express concern. With Trump now 79 years old, his followers are watching closely for any additional signs of aging.