Trump Mispronounces Gloria Gaynor’s Name, Then Leans In for a Kiss — Internet Calls Him “Creepy”

At a recent Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, President Donald Trump once again found himself in the spotlight. This time, for being called “creepy” online while honoring Gloria Gaynor, the only Black woman among this year’s honorees.

Gloria Gaynor just walked into the Oval Office and President Trump honored her with a 2025 Kennedy Center medallion.

"I Will Survive" isn't just a song. It's an anthem.

Just as Trump was introducing the I Will Survive singer, instead of saying, “Gloria,” he said “Glorier,” mispronouncing her name. He quickly corrected himself during his speech and continued to finish reading aloud his introduction. He then placed the medal around her neck, but not before he complimented her “good head of hair.” In the process, he leaned in and placed a kiss near her ear, a gesture that many found unsettling.

Reactions rolled in fast on X. “Lol, he has no idea it’s a weave,” read one reaction, while another remarked, “That was very racist of him…” A third one joked, “POTUS: ‘That’s a good head of hair,’ Gloria: It’s a wig, Mr. President.”

While Trump might’ve fumbled the ball with her name, Gaynor didn’t appear to be thrown off by the gesture; the 82-year-old singer accepted her medal with much grace and composure. In a statement afterward, she said she was “shocked and grateful” to be honored alongside a distinguished group of artists, choosing to focus on the recognition itself rather than the awkward moment with Trump.

Likewise, while some users on social media platforms called out Trump for being creepy, the majority celebrated Gaynor’s accomplishment. They each flooded the comment sections with congratulations, reminiscing over her hit song.

One user said, “Well deserved! What an American classic!” Another long-time fan praised, “So happy to see this woman get this honor. I used to boogie to her music when the discos were hot. She is a true legend.” A third one remarked, “Good for her. A true artist!”

Singer Gloria Gaynor refused to turn down President Trump's Kennedy Center award and was viciously attacked by the Left. Yesterday, she accepted the award & Trump called her "beautiful."

As mentioned, there is no indication that Gaynor or other honorees will revisit or formally address the incident. While everyone remains proud of her accomplishment, many weren’t sure she’d even show up.

This was because she was initially discouraged from accepting the award alongside other honorees, including Gene Simmons from KISS, Michael Crawford, and Sylvester Stallone, to name a few. Earlier in August, co-host Ana Navarro from The View urged Gaynor to decline the honor via a statement on Instagram.

After sharing a brief snippet of how much Gaynor meant to her growing up, she continued to highlight why she thought it was a bad idea to accept the award from Trump. “I wish she wouldn’t accept an award from the hands of a man who has attacked the rights and history of women, people of color, and the LGBTQ,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

The co-host concluded her thoughts with a blunt remark: “Don’t do it, Gloria!” The Kennedy Award winner didn’t respond to Navarro’s message. Navarro has not shared her thoughts about her childhood icon accepting the award on either of her social media platforms. Similarly, neither Trump nor his representatives commented on the same.

The President is currently busy gearing up for Christmas and the New Year at the White House, fulfilling his Presidential duties while also meeting diplomats.