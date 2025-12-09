Reporter Fires Back at Donald Trump With 6-Word Response After He Calls Her ‘Stupid’ and ‘Nasty’

Donald Trump has been accused of rampantly attacking reporters lately, and now one of them has savagely responded. Not long ago, the POTUS was embroiled in a controversy over his “quiet, piggy” comment to a reporter when he was asked about the Epstein files. The latest row came after he launched a fresh attack on another female journalist, sparking massive backlash over the weekend.

This time, the POTUS targeted CNN chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins on his most used social platform, Truth Social. However, the political pundit also came up with a befitting six-word response. The controversy unfolded when the Republican leader attacked Collins over what he claimed was a question about his $300 ballroom project.

The 79-year-old wrote, “Caitlin Collin’s of Fake News CNN, always Stupid and Nasty, asked me why the new Ballroom was costing more money than originally thought one year ago.” He called the network “one of the worst in the business.”

However, what caught immediate attention was how Trump misspelled the reporter’s name, intentionally or otherwise.

In the same post, the POTUS also wrote that his expansion plan was “actually under budget and ahead of schedule, as my jobs always are.” He also insisted that the ballroom project “is just much bigger and more beautiful than originally planned” and is being funded “fully…by private donations.”

But Kaitlan Collins didn’t hesitate to fire back and said that Trump’s response didn’t even answer her question. “Technically, my question was about Venezuela,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Her question was about the growing tension between the United States and Venezuela, following the Trump administration’s controversial airstrikes in the Caribbean and Pacific, targeting alleged drug vessels. Since the attacks began, many people have lost their lives, as the U.S. administration threatens further action.

Kaitlan asked,” Mr. President, what would you say to people who say that prize might conflict with your pledge to strike Venezuela?” In response, the POTUS said, “We’ve ended eight wars, and we have a ninth coming … which nobody’s ever done before. But I want to really save lives. I don’t need prizes. I need to save lives. And we’re saving a lot of lives. I’ve saved millions and millions of lives. And that’s really what I want to do.”

“The United States right now is the hottest country anywhere in the world. And one year ago, it was dead. We had a dead country. And now we have the hottest country anywhere in the world,” he added.