Donald Trump’s “Quiet, Piggy” Comment Comes Back To Haunt Him As His Infamous New York Magazine Cover Resurfaces

Donald Trump has built a reputation of attacking journalists who ask him too many relevant questions. Whether it’s about the Epstein files or the state of the U.S. economy, Trump is quite quick to lose his cool when the questions get tough or simply too real.

Recent examples include Trump calling ABC News correspondent Mary Bruce “terrible person and a terrible reporter” and calling another reporter “the worst” when he was asked questions regarding Nick Fuentes, far-right commentator. While these can be seen as part of Trump’s usual outbursts, he recently told a female reporter, “quiet, piggy” on board Air Force One, which clearly crossed the line.

Netizens were quick to point out that Trump’s comment was “disgraceful” and “repugnant.” The journalist’s fault was that she pressed the President for comments on his connection with Jeffrey Epstein even after he said that he had a very bad relationship with the now late sexual predator. Unable to answer the follow-up questions, Trump lost his cool and that led to him calling the reporter names.

With the swift social media backlash, California Governor Gavin Newsom also did not want to miss this opportunity to bring back the infamous 2018 New York Magazine cover that had the image of Trump with a pig snout. The cover was posted on X from the press office account of Newsom and the caption was simple, “quiet, piggy.”

Interestingly, in a 2018 article published on the New York Magazine’s website, Jonathan Chait wrote, “Since Trump took office, his pledge to ignore his own interests has been almost forgotten, lost in a disorienting hurricane of endless news. It is not just a morbid joke but a legitimate problem for the opposition that all the bad news about Trump keeps getting obscured by other bad news about Trump.”

Interestingly, this still feels relevant for Trump in 2025 as there is just endless bad news about the President in recent times as well. After being under tremendous pressure for releasing the Epstein files, Trump suddenly decided to change his mind and has now asked congress to release the names. However, his move has been frowned upon by Jimmy Kimmel, who is quite certain that the President must have something under his sleeve that would eventually turn the case again and the files will not be released or at least not all names will come to light.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Metro UK (@metro.co.uk)

Besides the Epstein controversy, the Trump administration is also under fire for the current state of the American economy. Despite Trump’s claims of the country doing too well, the reality says otherwise. Moreover, Trump’s VP, JD Vance recently contradicted him when he said in an interview that it would take a few more years for the American economy to reach a better place.

Trump has also been aggressively deploying ICE agents, especially to Democrat led cities with the apparent intention of taking care of the current immigration situation in the US. However, in many cases, ICE agents are targeting legal US citizens as well, completely based on racial discrimination. As Trump’s ICE continues to tear families apart and do not even spare children, some of the most loyal MAGA people have also spoken out against such brutality.

With the New York Magazine cover resurfacing, it would be interesting to see if Trump comes up with any justification for what he said to the journalist or further says anything on this topic.