“Something’s Fishy” – Donald Trump’s U-Turn on Epstein Files Has Jimmy Kimmel Questioning the Real Plan

After extensive efforts to keep the Epstein files from getting released, U.S. President Donald Trump has now suddenly decided that those files should be made public. However, comedian Jimmy Kimmel is not buying the President’s new move and is suspicious that Trump may be hiding some trick up his sleeve.

On Tuesday night, Kimmel said, “Something’s fishy.” Previously, Trump had urged Republicans to block a House petition that would have led to the release of the files. However, in recent days, he took a complete U-turn and urged Congress to release those same files.

The House voted 427-1, and the bill was approved unanimously by the Senate. Talking about this, Kimmel said, “The goal was to have the bill pass by such a large margin that Trump can’t put his little orange thumb on the scale and give it the old Cheeto veto. But make no mistake: This isn’t over. He’s not giving up easily. If anyone thinks he’s gonna release all the Epstein files, I’ve got a beautiful East Wing of the White House to sell you.”

Kimmel’s words showed how skeptical he is of Trump and his latest change of heart. He further explained how Trump and his aides might slow down the process of releasing the files or even try to block it, saying, “Even after an almost unanimous vote by Congress, Trump’s cronies in the Department of Justice still have the power to withhold information to protect ongoing investigations, to protect innocent people, or for reasons of national security.”

He also said, “The DOJ can withhold entire documents, photos, and/or video. But they would never do anything like that, would they? They’re sworn to protect the Constitution of the United States.” His last line was clearly sarcastic, further showing how little he trusts Trump to actually work towards releasing the files.

Interestingly, a few days before Trump decided to go in favor of releasing the Epstein files, the Department of Justice launched a new investigation into the now-deceased convict. Critics claimed that this was a smokescreen move as it would be used to create a diversion from actually having to release the files.

Kimmel said that the fact that Trump’s mind changed so suddenly and without any valid explanation is more reason to believe that there is absolutely something going on. He added, “Trump rolled over faster than that dog Ghislaine Maxwell gets to play with in her country club prison.”

As reported by HuffPost, “Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year s– – trafficking sentence for grooming underage girls for Epstein.” However, after she informed the DoJ that she had never seen Trump involved in any kind of inappropriate setting or event in regard to Epstein, she was moved to a minimum-security prison in August. There, she has gained access to several new perks that also include a service puppy.

While Trump’s sudden change regarding the release of Epstein files is indeed suspicious, it would be interesting to see if his administration actually goes ahead with making all the names on the list public.