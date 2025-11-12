“It’s Very Dangerous” – Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s Show

Almost two months after the Jimmy Kimmel controversy, Jennifer Aniston has reacted to it in an interview with Elle. She was asked about her longtime friend Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! being briefly suspended on the air.

A brief memory refresher for those who require one. Jimmy Kimmel Live! was taken off the air for some time in September this year after there was pressure from President Donald Trump’s appointee, Brendan Carr, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.

Reacting to the Jimmy Kimmel controversy, the F.R.I.E.N.D.S star said, “Unthinkable things are happening.” She added, “It’s very dangerous and very unfortunate. But at the end of the day, we’re the viewers. We subscribe to these networks and streaming services, so it really comes down to the people and their voices. All those subscription cancellations spoke volumes.”

Jennifer Aniston spoke about her bond with friends and said, “The goal is quality, not quantity, and time spent with people you really, really care about and want to work with. And I happen to be very lucky that my friends are very talented.”

In the last few months, Kimmel has taken multiple digs at Donald Trump. The host addressed the topic of SNAP funds. “Just think about how cruel a person has to be to cut off food to 42 million people. It’s the kind of thing that makes you go, ‘Oh, no wonder his kids are like that,’” Kimmel joked.

In one of his pieces, Kimmel also joked about Trump’s The Great Gatsby-themed party at Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, the Kennedy Center ticket sales, and, of course, the SNAP funds. Kimmel called the Gatsby-style party the “Trumpiest Trump move of all time.” He also joked about Donald Trump and Melania Trump’s marriage.

Jimmy Kimmel: “Since Trump installed himself as chairman of the board, tickets at the Kennedy Center have taken a nosedive. Everything he touches dies. Good news Melania, you’re gonna live forever” pic.twitter.com/c0YAgzL3ta — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) November 5, 2025

Trump and Kimmel’s feud gained momentum in September this year. It began with Trump celebrating the temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show was briefly cancelled after Kimmel cracked a joke about Charlie Kirk’s death.

Once the show resumed on air, Kimmel fired back at Trump, calling him a “bully.” He said, “The President of the United States made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs. Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke.”

Post the brief suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s show, the current administration was being accused of suppressing free speech by targeting comedians and journalists and even threatening the networks. In the wake of Kimmel’s show’s brief suspension, former President Barack Obama extended support to the comedian and voiced his opinion after Kimmel was ousted from his job. Despite the backlash, the Trump administration continued to defend itself by claiming that the idea behind the move was to remove “hate speech.”

Coming back to Jennifer Aniston, she became a household name starring in F.R.I.E.N.D.S as Rachel Green, a rich girl, who makes it big in the fashion industry after serving cups of coffee at Central Perk as a waitress.

Jennifer Aniston has starred in romcoms such as We’re The Millers, The Object of My Affection, Just Go With It, Along Came Polly, The Bounty Hunter, and the Horrible Bosses series, among many others. She also reunited with her onscreen sister, Reese Witherspoon, for The Morning Show.