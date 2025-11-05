“Good News, Melania…” – Jimmy Kimmel Takes a Swipe at Donald Trump’s Marriage

Is it even Jimmy Kimmel Live! without the show host Jimmy Kimmel’s signature Donald Trump bashing? This time, the show host took a swipe at Donald and Melania Trump’s marriage. The subjects of commentary on the episode veered from Donald’s “Trumpiest Trump move of all time,” in other words, his grand Gatsby-style bash, the Kennedy Center ticket sales, and of course, the SNAP funds.

In a segment of the show, Jimmy Kimmel, citing a Washington Post article, said, “Since Trump installed himself as chairman of the board back in February, tickets at the Kennedy Center have taken a nosedive. So far, the Kennedy Center has only sold 57% of its tickets, which is down from 93% this time last year.” Kimmel added, “Everything he touches dies. Good news, Melania, you’re gonna live forever.”

Jimmy Kimmel: “Since Trump installed himself as chairman of the board, tickets at the Kennedy Center have taken a nosedive. Everything he touches dies. Good news Melania, you’re gonna live forever” pic.twitter.com/c0YAgzL3ta — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) November 5, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel’s joke was with reference to long-standing rumors of Trump and Melania’s troubled marriage. Donald and Melania Trump often find their relationship under scrutiny. Every month, rumors of the couple’s alleged divorce also surface in the news. Despite the rumors, the First Lady and the US President, who have been married for over 20 years, continue to present a united front.

Speaking of Trump and Melania’s marriage, their alleged rift rumors resurfaced after the First Lady was missing from a lot of public events, especially after Trump’s second term as President began. The couple shut down the divorce rumors, courtesy their repeated public appearances together. The latest one was at the Halloween celebrations.

Melania met Donald Trump at a fashion Week party in New York in 1998, and the two started dating shortly after. The two got married on January 22, 2005, and they welcomed their son Barron William Trump in 2006.

Coming back to Jimmy Kimmel’s latest piece. The host also addressed the topic of SNAP funds. “Just think about how cruel a person has to be to cut off food to 42 million people. It’s the kind of thing that makes you go, ‘Oh, no wonder his kids are like that, ’” Kimmel joked. A brief context for those who require one – Over 40 million Americans rely on SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), which provides about $715 a month for a family of four.

Kimmel also slammed Trump’s The Great Gatsby-inspired party at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach with a dash of humor and said, “You know, throwing a party at your private golf club where the theme is rich white people hours before millions of Americans are set to lose their food assistance might be the Trumpiest Trump move of all time.” The party took place over the weekend while the government struggles to pay for the SNAP, affecting millions of Americans.

Donald Trump is partying with his wealthy billionaire donor friends in Florida just hours before crucial programs like SNAP, Head Start, and more expire for millions of Americans. You do not hate him enough. pic.twitter.com/3aYzNrbb2X — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 1, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel signed off with these words, “It felt like the last big bash before the Epstein files come out.” Trump claims to have cut ties with Epstein in 2004. However, his name continues to pop up every time there is a mention of the release of the Epstein files.

Trump and Kimmel’s rift made headlines in September this year as well, when Trump celebrated the temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! After the show returned on air, Kimmel fired back at Trump, calling him a “bully.” He said, “The President of the United States made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs. Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke.”

Turns out, Jimmy Kimmel isn’t the sole talk show host that has been on Trump’s radar lately. Last week, the President posted a long rant on his Truth Social profile in response to Late Night host Seth Meyers’ piece mocking him. Trump referred to Meyers as “the least talented person to perform live in the history of television” and called him a “truly deranged lunatic” among other things.