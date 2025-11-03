Will SNAP Benefits Be Paid in November? Key Details You Must Know as the Government Shutdown Drags Into a Second Month

The Trump administration is being forced to take a step back on its stance on SNAP. A federal judge ordered the disbursement of the funding for the program to support struggling American families. The order comes as the government shutdown hits day 34, with Senate members “optimistic” that it might end soon.

Partial payments will be sent out to families who rely on the benefits of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. A court filing reveals that the administration admitted to “fulfill its obligation to expend” emergency funds. They also shared that 50% of the current allotments for eligible households are from a reserve.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell ordered the administration to disburse full payments by the end of Monday or at least partial payments by Wednesday. The Rhode Island judge pointed out that the congressionally approved contingency funds “must be used” because of the shutdown.

50% of SNAP benefits to be paid out for this month of November!!!! If u get $150 u may only get $75 depending on the state. — TwoBluntz (@BluntzTwo4Tacos) November 4, 2025

McConnell also pointed out that Trump himself had issued guidance during his first term in office that the same funds would be “available if SNAP funds lapse” in case of a government shutdown.

John Thune, the Senate Majority Leader, spoke about how “optimistic” he was about the shutdown finally ending. A CBS News report shared that he said that the lawmakers were “getting close to an off-ramp here.”

On the other hand, Brooke Rollins spoke about the contingency funds being used to disburse funds for SNAP. “It will take several weeks to execute partial payments,” she declared in an X(formerly known as Twitter) post.

With America on the brink of its longest shutdown in history, the Trump administration is taking steps to partially fund SNAP, the critical federal food assistance that’s run out for 42 million people, but warned it could take weeks or months. @jayobtv reports. pic.twitter.com/QJDciYdLGG — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 4, 2025

According to the court filing, the administration even considered using the Agriculture Department’s Section 32 funds to pay out the SNAP benefits. It was eventually decided that it would be best if the funds stayed intact and “available to protect full operation of Child Nutrition Programs.”

“Section 32 Child Nutrition Program funds are not a contingency fund for SNAP,” the filing noted. The document that was signed by the Agriculture Department Under Secretary Patrick Penn also noted how doing so would leave an “unprecedented gap” in the Child Nutrition funding.

The filing pointed out how using up the contingency funds would not leave any funds for new applicants of SNAP. The particular funds now being in use would leave nothing for “disaster assistance, or as a cushion against the potential catastrophic consequences of shutting down SNAP entirely.”

Democracy Forward, a group representing the plaintiffs, noted that it is doing everything possible to make sure that the full payments are disbursed by the government.

“It shouldn’t take a court order to force our President to provide essential nutrition that Congress has made clear needs to be provided,” Skye Perryman, CEO and President of the group, noted. Perryman also noted that the group would not hesitate to take the court to protect the rights of the people.