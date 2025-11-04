After Trump’s Remark, Seth Meyers Delivers a Mic Drop Response: “You Can Say I’m Deranged, But I Am Not…”

Talk show hosts have been on President Donald Trump’s radar lately, especially on the slamming front. Over the weekend, Trump posted a rant on his Truth Social profile in response to Late Night host Seth Meyers’ piece mocking him. Trump referred to Meyers as “the least talented person to perform live in the history of television” and called him a “truly deranged lunatic” among other things.

Now, Meyers has responded to Trump’s post. During his show, Seth Meyers said, “The President jeopardizing food assistance for tens of millions of Americans matters. What matters far less is when the President posts about me, which he did over the weekend, saying, among other things, that I may be ‘the least talented person to ‘perform’ live in the history of television,’ calling me a ‘deranged lunatic,’ and commenting that I ‘talked endlessly about electric catapults in aircraft carriers.”

Seth Meyers added during his show, “And look, in general, I try to live by the New Yorkers’ creed – When someone is ranting and raving about you, ignore them, chances are they’re just going to move on and rant about something else. But there is one thing that I simply have to address – You can say I’m untalented, you can say I’m deranged, but I’m not the one who talks endlessly about catapults on aircraft carriers! You’re the one who talks endlessly about catapults on aircraft carriers.”

This was followed by a compilation of Trump’s videos talking about catapults. Meyers took a cryptic dig at Trump’s complicated bond with his billionaire friends and added, “Until you said something, I didn’t even know that aircraft carriers had catapults! I’m not the talk-about-catapult guy. Just ask my friends. Oh, er, friends are, how would I describe this to you? OK, so they’re like people who enjoy spending time with you, independent of financial or legal favors you can grant them.”

Trump, in his Truth Social entry over the weekend, called Seth Meyers “the least talented person to ‘perform’ live in the history of television.” He also added that the comedian may be “the WORST to perform, live or otherwise.” Trump also referred to the host as a “truly deranged lunatic,” and said that his piece was “100% anti-Trump, which is probably illegal.”

For those wondering what the joke was that triggered Trump so much in the first place, Meyers joked about Trump’s obsession with catapults. “Guy spends more time thinking about catapults than Wile E. Coyote,” joked the host, adding, “Next, he’s gonna start complaining about how our troops don’t tie themselves to rockets anymore.”

Doing an impression of Trump, Meyers added, “We used to strap our soldiers to the rockets, and they loved it. But then everything got woke, and they said you can’t tie a person to a rocket, but we miss those days and we’re bringing them back.”

The joke found its roots during Trump’s Asia diplomatic tour last week, where he addressed the troops in Japan. He said, “I know a lot about these ships … I want to know (about) catapults, which is better, the electric or the steam? They’re spending billions of dollars to build stupid electric…”

This isn’t the first time that Donald Trump has slammed a talk show host. Trump celebrated the temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s show Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September this year. After the show resumed, Kimmel fired back at Trump, calling him a “bully.” He said, “The President of the United States made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs. Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke.”