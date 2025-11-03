Donald Trump Calls Seth Meyers ‘Deranged Lunatic’ After He Brutally Mocks the POTUS on Late Night

Lately, Donald Trump has been keeping busy with his crusade against talk show hosts. Now, the POTUS is coming for Late Night host Seth Meyers. In one of his usual Truth Social posts, Trump described Meyers as the “least talented person to perform live in the history of television.” This was his response to the host mocking his recent trip to Asia.

It all started when Donald Trump addressed troops in Japan during his Asia trip. He declared that he would issue an executive order to bring back the use of steam-powered catapults on aircraft carriers. He said, “I know a lot about these ships … I want to know (about) catapults, which is better, the electric or the steam? They’re spending billions of dollars to build stupid electric ….” He just went on and on about it.

If there was one person who didn’t like his rant, it was Meyers, who brutally mocked the 79-year-old president during his show. “Guy spends more time thinking about catapults than Wile E. Coyote,” joked the host. He continued, “Next, he’s gonna start complaining about how our troops don’t tie themselves to rockets anymore.”

BREAKING 🚨 President Trump ends Seth Meyers career in one post on Truth calling out NBC’s 100% Anti Trump policy as probably illegal I AGREE pic.twitter.com/kpM6r12nvY — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) November 1, 2025

He took it further by mockingly saying in Trump’s voice, “We used to strap our soldiers to the rockets, and they loved it. But then everything got woke, and they said you can’t tie a person to a rocket, but we miss those days and we’re bringing them back.”

Seth Meyers also added in a later point in the show, “Experts say it would cost billions to go back to the old system, but Trump thinks he knows more about aviation than everyone else because he dances like one of those guys that holds the signaling sticks on the runway.”

Donald Trump did not like how he mocked his plans. On Truth Social, he lamented on Saturday that Meyers is “the least talented person to ‘perform’ live in the history of television.” He also added that the comedian may be “the WORST to perform, live or otherwise.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Late Night with Seth Meyers (@latenightseth)

The angry POTUS claimed that he had watched his show “the other night for the first time in years.” He added that all Meyers said was “endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers, which I complain about as not being as good as much less expensive steam catapults.”

“On and on he went, a truly deranged lunatic,” declared the Republican leader. “Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this???” he questioned on Truth Social before claiming that Meyers had “no talent,” and his show had “no ratings.”

The POTUS also added that Seth was “100% anti-Trump, which is probably illegal.”