Donald Trump Revisits Musk Feud – The Internet Isn’t Buying his “I Like Elon” Remark

Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk have been involved in a bitter and very public feud for months now. Their war of words began way back. However, in his recent interaction with reporters, Trump referred to that fallout phase as a ” stupid moment in his life” (Elon Musk’s life).

As Trump traveled between Malaysia and Japan, talking about the CEO of Tesla, he told the reporters, “[Elon’s] a nice guy. He’s a very capable guy.” Donald Trump maintained throughout the conversation that he has “always liked” Elon. Trump said, “I like Elon, I’ve always liked him.”

Referring to their fallout earlier this year, Trump said, “He had a bad spell, he had a bad period. He had a bad moment,” Trump went on to add, “It was a stupid moment in his life, very stupid. I’m sure he’d tell you that. But I like Elon, and I suspect I always will.”

Trump on Elon Musk: “He had a bad spell. He had a bad period. He had a bad moment. It was a stupid moment in his life. Very stupid. But I like Elon and I suspect I’ll always like him.” pic.twitter.com/LrNn52U2mk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2025

As with any trending video, this one too caught the Internet’s attention. What followed was a series of comments about Trump’s remark and many claims that their so-called friendship might, in fact, be business.

An X user jokingly wrote, “As long as he’s the richest man in the world, sure.” Another one added, “Trying to patch things up? Money talks.” The money talks kept popping up in the comments section. “As long as he’s the richest man and Trump has control over him…sure,” read a comment from a user.

This line-up of comments, as seen on X, sum up the collective thoughts of many netizens – “Yeah, especially election time,” a user wrote. A second added, “I like Elon’s money and I suspect I’ll always like Elon’s money.”

A quick look at what some other users wrote on the thread, “Especially his money,” added a person. Similar thoughts echoed in this comment, “Trumps respects Musk’s money.” Another one added, “Trump’s always got opinions.”

Talking about Trump’s usage of the word “stupid,” a user asked, “Hey Elon you gonna tell us how stupid you were? It was a stupid moment in your life the moment you said anything against Trump?”

The last time Trump and Elon Musk were pictured together was at conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s memorial service at Glendale, Arizona, in September this year. Musk had taken the seat beside Trump and they also shook hands. Photos and videos from the event went viral and how.

President Trump, Elon Musk reunite at Charlie Kirk funeral service after bitter feud https://t.co/29QZB6xYMv pic.twitter.com/D7aXEeoEZZ — New York Post (@nypost) September 21, 2025

Nicola Hickling, the founder of LipReader, tried to decode the conversation between Trump and Musk and he told Irish Star, “Trump then leaned in and said, ‘I think we should stop this and say something now.” After that, “Donald turned to Dana and said, ‘Did you know about this?’” Hickling added.

A little refresher for those who require one. The roots of Trump and Elon Musk’s rift can be attributed to the time Elon Musk was briefly heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). During his tenure, Musk had fired a whopping number of federal employees and he even slashed budgets of multiple departments, all while citing cost cutting reasons.

Throughout the tenure Elon Musk had Trump’s backing. However, at one point, the Trump administration decided that Musk’s association was not fruitful for them, leading to a very public war of words between the two. Trump’s introduction of Big Beautiful Bill was met with absolute disregard on Elon’s part, causing friction between the two.

Elon Musk also made a bombshell claim that broke the Internet. The Tesla CEO claimed that Trump “is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.” However, Elon Musk later deleted that X post. After his big fight with ex-best bud Trump, Musk even went on to start a new political party, announcing it on Independence Day.

Months after the fallout, Trump labeled Elon as “80 percent super-genius” while leaving the rest 20% to his “problems.”