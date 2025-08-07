Trump Mocks Elon Musk’s ‘Bad Moment’ as Poll Reveals His Embarrassing Unpopularity

In response to polling that revealed his erstwhile former friend is the most despised public figure in the United States, President Donald Trump attacked Elon Musk for having a “really bad moment.” According to the Gallup study, only 33% of participants thought favorably of Musk, while 61% thought negatively of the billionaire.

When asked about the poll by a reporter on Wednesday, to which Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick laughed, Trump said, “I don’t know if the poll’s accurate.” Although I believe he had a bad moment—a terribly awful one—I still believe he is a nice person. I think so. Trump neglected to address his high ranking on the list of unpopular individuals, with a net favorability rating of -16.

The Gallup poll also showed that the people did not think well of key Trump officials. Independent Senator Bernie Sanders and Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York were more popular than any member of the Trump administration.

According to a Gallup poll, Americans view Musk less favorably than Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and they also think Mr. President is less popular than other members of his government. Since Musk left the Department of Government Efficiency in May, his turbulent relationship with the President has been on full display. Most recently, Musk made headlines by joining the chorus of people urging Trump to fulfill his pledge to make the Epstein files public.

Musk tweeted, “He said ‘Epstein’ half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein,” in response to Trump’s request that his followers cease disparaging Attorney General Pam Bondi. Musk also added, “Just release the files as promised.”

President Trump was asked about a new poll saying that ” Elon Musk is the most unpopular public figure in the country.” pic.twitter.com/BgZsHZE6wP — Girl patriot (@Girlpatriot1974) August 6, 2025

Musk also questioned the idea that the Epstein papers are a Democratic “hoax,” a position put out by Trump and other members of his administration. Musk commented, “Wow, amazing that Epstein killed himself and Ghislaine is in federal prison for a hoax,” in response to a video of the president on X after Trump reaffirmed his hoax assertion.

In addition, Musk has expressed disapproval of the fact that “so many powerful people want that list suppressed.” Most famously, he tweeted that the President was included in the Epstein files and that this was “the real reason they have not been made public.” Later, Musk removed the post.

Polls show that this bill is political suicide for the Republican Party pic.twitter.com/HJwKZ9g4tu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 28, 2025

When Mr. President wrote on Truth Social late last month, “I want Elon, and all businesses within our Country, to THRIVE, in fact, THRIVE like never before!” he was extending yet another courtesy to Musk. Musk donated $15 million to a number of Trump-affiliated super PACs a month prior. Trump’s budget package would “destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country,” he tweeted two days later. He cited polling in a subsequent tweet that indicated the bill would be “political suicide” for the Republican Party.

Trump’s recent remarks regarding Musk’s moral character stand in sharp contrast to those he made in early June following Musk’s proposal to start his own political party. Musk was “essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK,” the president wrote in a Truth Social post, adding that he was “saddened” to watch his old friend go “completely off the rails.”